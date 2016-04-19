Image zoom

If you were a fan of last year’s debut of Ben & Jerry’s cleverly-titled “brrr-itos,” we have good news: They’re back.

The treat consists of a crepe-like waffle “tortilla” that gets stuffed with scoops of ice cream, drizzled with hot fudge and topped with cookie crumbles. While this year’s version features “The Tonight Dough,” the Jimmy Fallon-inspired mix of chocolate and caramel ice creams with cookie dough and peanut butter, you can fill it with any flavor of ice cream you like.

You can get your hands on one for a limited time starting with a buy two, get a third free offer on Wednesday, April 20. The fact that it’s debuting on 4/20 (a.k.a. National Munchies Day a.k.a. every stoner’s favorite holiday) is “just a coincidence,” according to the company’s Twitter account.

The special menu item comes on the heels of the arrest of the company’s founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, in Washington, D.C. on Monday during a “Democracy Awakening” protest.

“Sometimes, when something really matters, you have to put your body on the line. You have to take a stand,” the company said of the arrest.

