Ben & Jerry's Announces New Limited 'Cherry Crumble' Ice Cream Flavor
Ben & Jerry's is adding a new flavor to the mix just in time for the summer.
The company announced a new limited batch ice cream flavor, "Cherry Crumble," on Tuesday. The new concoction features a butter ice cream base with a mix of bing cherries and oat crumbles sprinkled throughout.
"We were inspired by spring, fresh fruit and the memory of taking a fresh cherry crumble out of the oven," one of the company's "flavor gurus" and creator of "Cherry Crumble," Colleen Rossell, said in a release annoucing the new flavor.
"With so many caramels, chocolates, and peanut butter flavors available — this is a refreshing choice with the right amount of sweetness, fruit, and rich indulgence. It's the perfect balance," Rossell added.
The company also shared the news on its Instagram on Tuesday.
"Let's get ready to crumble! 🍒 Introducing NEW Cherry Crumble Limited Batch! Grab it now, this flavor won't last forever," the post reads, directing followers to find the new flavor at the link in its bio.
"Cherry Crumble" is currently available in stores across the U.S. as part of a limited release, retailing for $5.49.
Ben & Jerry's website will also show customers the nearest store with the special edition ice cream.