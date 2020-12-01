Ben & Jerry's and Netflix Unveil New Brown Butter Bourbon Ice Cream Flavor

The new Punch Line pint is the ultimate snack for Netflix and chilling

By Mary Honkus
December 01, 2020 02:03 PM
Credit: Ben & Jerry's

The weather is getting colder, making it the perfect time to cuddle up in your favorite weighted blanket and eat a pint of ice cream (or two) while watching Netflix Christmas movies. Luckily, Ben & Jerry's has a new flavor that is perfect for doing just that.

The Vermont-based ice cream company collaborated with Netflix once again to bring the Punch Line pint to life. The luscious new flavor features a mixture of brown butter bourbon and almond ice creams and is layered with roasted almonds and cherries.

Along with the ice cream, the partnership with Netflix's comedy brand, Netflix is a Joke, is also bringing fans the Punch Line Hotline to provide some much-needed humor. Netflix comedians like Wanda Sykes, Fortune Feimster and Aparna Nancherla will answer when you call 1-866-PUNCHLINE and deliver some hilarious jokes to help you get through the long winter months.

Credit: ben & jerry's

Ben & Jerry's Punch Line flavor is currently available at grocery stores nationwide for around $5 per pint.

While you're picking up a pint of Punch Line, be sure to try Ben & Jerry's other Netflix flavor: Netflix & Chilll’d.

The binge-worthy flavor, which was first released in January, is made with a peanut butter ice cream base mixed with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies. It's also available in grocery stores nationwide for around $5 and comes in both dairy and non-dairy versions. (PEOPLE got a chance to taste-test the treats and can confirm that they are, in fact, delicious, creamy, and the perfect partner to eat with and use as a crutch during every episode of reality TV.)

