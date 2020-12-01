Ben & Jerry's and Netflix Unveil New Brown Butter Bourbon Ice Cream Flavor

The new Punch Line pint is the ultimate snack for Netflix and chilling

The weather is getting colder, making it the perfect time to cuddle up in your favorite weighted blanket and eat a pint of ice cream (or two) while watching Netflix Christmas movies. Luckily, Ben & Jerry's has a new flavor that is perfect for doing just that.

The Vermont-based ice cream company collaborated with Netflix once again to bring the Punch Line pint to life. The luscious new flavor features a mixture of brown butter bourbon and almond ice creams and is layered with roasted almonds and cherries.

Along with the ice cream, the partnership with Netflix's comedy brand, Netflix is a Joke, is also bringing fans the Punch Line Hotline to provide some much-needed humor. Netflix comedians like Wanda Sykes, Fortune Feimster and Aparna Nancherla will answer when you call 1-866-PUNCHLINE and deliver some hilarious jokes to help you get through the long winter months.

Image zoom Credit: ben & jerry's

Ben & Jerry's Punch Line flavor is currently available at grocery stores nationwide for around $5 per pint.

While you're picking up a pint of Punch Line, be sure to try Ben & Jerry's other Netflix flavor: Netflix & Chilll’d.

Image zoom