Ben Baker's Spaghetti Squash with Lentil Bolognese

By People Staff
January 03, 2020 10:06 AM
You won’t miss the meat: The executive chef at Miraval Austin wellness resort puts a vegetarian spin on the classic Italian comfort food

1 large (4 lb.) spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeded
3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
4 cups vegetable stock
1 1/4 cups dried black (beluga) lentils
1/3 cup finely chopped fennel
1/3 cup finely chopped carrot
1/3 cup finely chopped yellow onion
1/3 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 tsp. fennel seeds
2 (15-oz.) cans no-salt-added tomato sauce
3/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Place squash halves, cut sides down, on a baking sheet. Drizzle 2 tablespoons oil evenly over squash. Roast until soft, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool about 15 minutes. Scrape squash using a fork to remove spaghetti-like strands; transfer to a bowl. Discard squash shells.
2. While squash cooks, bring stock and lentils to a boil in a large saucepan over medium high. Reduce to medium low; stir once, simmer 25 minutes. Drain.
3. Heat remaining oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium high. Add fennel, carrot, onion and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and fennel seeds; cook stirring constantly, until fragrant and seeds are browned, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce, salt, black pepper and drained lentils; cover and cook over medium low, removing lid and stirring occasionally, until mixture slightly thickens, about 45 minutes.
4. Divide noodles evenly among bowls; spoon lentil sauce over noodles. Sprinkle with parsley.

Serves: 4
Active time: 1 hour
Total time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Per serving: 446 calories, 21g protein, 694mg sodium, 71g carbs, 20g fiber, 12g total fat, 17g total sugar

