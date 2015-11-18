The company will start selling vegan versions of its famous ice cream in 2016

Ben & Jerry's Announces New Vegan Ice Creams — Find Out What They're Made With

It’s a really good day to be lactose intolerant (yep, you read that right).

Ben & Jerry’s recently announced they are churning out a line of non-dairy flavors using almond milk set to debut in stores sometime next year. The company’s decision to incorporate vegan flavors has been brewing for some time, according to the blog post on their site.

While no specific flavors have been announced, they assure that the quality will not be compromised in that arena. “We’ve been working on this for quite a while, and want to make sure these flavors live up to what Ben & Jerry’s is known for: enormous chunks, delicious swirls and a commitment to values-led ingredient sourcing,” reads the statement.

This isn’t the first time the ice cream company has aimed to unify — following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling allowing same-sex couples to marry, Ben & Jerry’s renamed their iconic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream “I Dough, I Dough” to show their support.

