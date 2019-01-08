Ben and Jerry's Unveils Two New Pint Slice Flavors and They Are Delicious

Your favorite ice cream boys are back—and with new pint slice flavors.

Just a week into the new year, Ben & Jerry’s is releasing two new varieties of their popular chocolate-covered treats, aimed to tempt everyone upholding their resolutions.

The new flavors are called Amaze-Mint and Candy Bar Pie, and they will come in boxes of individually wrapped ice cream bars, convenient enough to eat on the go.

Amaze-Mint is a blend of cool mint cookie balls, covered in dark chocolate and cookie crumbs, according to the press release.

Candy Bar Pie was “resurrected from the Flavor Graveyard,” as the brand explains, as it was previously a limited-edition pint flavor in 2014. It will include a sweet-savory mix of fudge flakes, peanut butter and salty pretzels.

“It took us years to perfect how to squeeze in all the chunks and swirls our fans have come to expect from us,” said Dena Wimette, the Ben & Jerry’s global innovation manager who helped develop the idea for pint slices. But you have to eat them with your hands: “Using top secret technology, we finally got it. Of course, with all those chunky ingredients, there was no room for a stick. It just didn’t fit.”

Both flavors are now available nationwide and come in boxes of three. PEOPLE got a chance to taste test the treats ahead of time and can confirm that they are, in fact, delicious.

With this new addition, there are now a total of nine pint slice flavors in stores, including Cherry Garcia, Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz, The Tonight Dough, Americone Dream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup.