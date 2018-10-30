Ben and Jerry's Launches New Anti-Trump Ice Cream Flavor Called 'Pecan Resist'

Leave it to Ben & Jerry’s to make political activism delicious.

The iconic ice makers announced on Tuesday that they’re launching a brand new flavor celebrating groups that “resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies and build a future that values inclusivity, equality, and justice for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, refugees, and immigrants,” the company said on its website.

Pecan Resist (get it?!) is a chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge-covered almonds — a deliberately diverse mix. It will be available at participating Scoop Shops nationwide and on their website for $6.99.

As part of the campaign, Ben and Jerry’s has said it will donate $25,000 to four nonprofits that advocate for shared progressive values. They are Color Of Change, which works to end practices that unfairly hold black people back; Honor the Earth, which promotes renewable energy and environmental justice with indigenous communities; the Women’s March, which empowers communities of women to create transformative social change; and Neta, an independent media platform by people of color along the Texas-Mexico border.

The design of the pint canister was created by Bay Area artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez. Its text reads: “Welcome to the resistance. Together, Pecan Resist! We honor & stand with women, immigrants, people of color, & the millions of activists and allies who are courageously resisting the President’s attack on our values, humanity & environment. We celebrate the diversity of our glorious nation & raise our spoons in solidarity for all Americans.”

According to the release, Ben and Jerry’s has a history of using ice cream to advocate for change. The Chubby Hubby flavor was changed to “Hubby Hubby” in 2009 after same-sex marriage was legalized in Vermont, the state where the company was founded. Chocolate Fudge Brownie became “Food Fight Fudge Brownie” to support GMO labeling, and EmpowerMint was launched in 2016 to promote voting rights.