It’s the most wonderful time of the year, again.

Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s.

On Tuesday, the Vermont-based company will be offering up its annual treat of free ice cream cones — any flavor of your choosing — from 12-8 p.m. at scoop shop locations around the world.

“Free Cone Day is our way of thanking our fans for being awesome,” Ben & Jerry’s said about the holiday, which they first started in 1979. This year, they estimate they will give away over a million free scoops across their stores.