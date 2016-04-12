Rejoice! It's Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, again.
Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s.
On Tuesday, the Vermont-based company will be offering up its annual treat of free ice cream cones — any flavor of your choosing — from 12-8 p.m. at scoop shop locations around the world.
“Free Cone Day is our way of thanking our fans for being awesome,” Ben & Jerry’s said about the holiday, which they first started in 1979. This year, they estimate they will give away over a million free scoops across their stores.
The best part? The company doesn’t have any restrictions limiting one serving per customer — so you can go back for seconds, thirds, fourths. No judgments.
—Morgan Gibson, @morgangibson