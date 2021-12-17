Ben & Jerry's and Chance the Rapper Join Forces on a New Mint Chocolate Ice Cream Flavor

Chance the Rapper's new Ben & Jerry's flavor adds brownie chunks to mint ice cream in place of traditional chocolate chips

Just call him Chance the Ice Cream Maker!

Grammy-winning superstar Chance the Rapper (né Chancelor Johnathan Bennett) has collaborated with ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's on a new flavor: Mint Chocolate Chance.

The flavor — which comes in a dairy and a non-dairy variety made with sunflower butter — provides a cool mint base and fudgy brownie chunks in place of the traditional chocolate chips. (PEOPLE had a chance to try it and can attest that it elevates the flavor to a whole new level).

It's inspired by Chance's favorite concoction growing up, the brand said in a release: adding his mother's brownies to mint ice cream.

"I'm so excited to have my own flavor of ice cream with Ben & Jerry's," Chance, 28, said in a statement. "I grew up with their ice cream as a kid so getting to create a new flavor brought back a lot of great memories."

"It amazes me that no one thought to combine brownies and mint chocolate chip," he added. "I can't wait to share it with everyone."

Mint Chocolate Chance won't hit freezers until the "first quarter" of 2022, and will retail between $4.99-$5.49 a pint.

The irresistible offering isn't just here to satisfy taste buds, it's also doing some good in the world, with a percentage of proceeds benefitting Chance the Rapper's non-profit, SocialWorks.

Founded in 2016, SocialWorks "aims to empower youth through the arts, education and civic engagement with programming that focuses on education, mental health, homelessness and performing and literary arts," the brand said in a release. The organization "directly impacts thousands of young people early while inspiring creativity, building dreams and advocating for youth success in all its forms."

Even the brownies in Mint Chocolate Chance give back. They're made at the Greyston Bakery in Yonkers, New York, which works to unlock the power of human potential through inclusive employment, one person at a time.

In fact, the charity element is part of the reason Ben & Jerry's wanted to partner with Chance.

"Chance the Rapper is a tremendous talent and inspiration," CEO Matthew McCarthy said. "Through his flavor we hope to inspire creativity in the next generation and to spread the word about SocialWorks in a delicious way."

Chance the Rapper Chance the Rapper | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

This isn't the first time Ben & Jerry's has partnered with a celebrity talent to raise awareness about a cause.

This time last year, the brand continued their fight against systemic oppression by announcing Change the Whirled — a permanent flavor in their lineup created through a partnership with social activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick to celebrate his efforts to lift up and educate Black and Brown communities about their rights.

The dessert — vegan, like Kaepernick — features a non-dairy caramel sun butter base that is swirled with fudge chips, graham crakers, and chocolate cookies. 100% of Kaepernick's portion of proceeds from each pint sold will go towards his Know Your Rights Camp Foundation, which he started in 2016 in Oakland, Calif.

"I'm honored to partner with Ben & Jerry's on Change the Whirled," Kaepernick said at the time. "Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities. My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free."