Ben Affleck Seen Working a Dunkin' Drive-Thru in Massachusetts

The actor and Dunkin' super fan surprised customers at a Medford, Mass. location

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Published on January 10, 2023 04:19 PM
Does Ben Affleck run on Dunkin' or is he running Dunkin'?

On Tuesday, the Boston native, 50, made a surprise appearance at a Massachusetts Dunkin' drive-thru to serve up the breakfast chain's coffee and donuts.

While working at the window, the devout Dunkin' fan was wearing an employee uniform complete with a black visor and matching shirt that read "America runs on Dunkin'."

Affleck stunned fans as they pulled up to grab their orders. One customer said the actor handed them their money back and gave out food and drinks free of charge.

Another customer at the Medford, Mass. location, Lisa Mackay, told NBC 10 Boston that Affleck was "quick-witted and funny" while serving as an employee for the day.

Bostonians are passionate about their Dunkin' coffee — and the two-time Academy Award winner is no exception. He is often seen drinking Dunkin' coffee in public.

In 2019, he spoke with Collider about having Dunkin' in L.A. "It's amazing! I have Dunkin' Donuts everyday. It's very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word."

Aside from working the drive-thru, Affleck had one busy year. In August, he married Jennifer Lopez after rekindling their romance in April 2021.

On New Year's Day, Lopez looked back on "one of the best years yet" by posting a recap video of her favorite moments of the year, including some never-before-seen pictures of their wedding.

"I cannot wait for all that's to come next year," added Lopez.

