Ben Affleck Gets Mistaken for Matt Damon in New Dunkin' Commercial (Exclusive)

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon — they're interchangeable, right?

After a splashy Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin', Affleck is back with a new ad, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. The actor is promoting Dunkin's new offer, the Dunkin Run, which includes a $1 donut when you purchase a medium or large coffee, and in the video, he gets mistaken for his longtime friend Damon.

"I'm here for the Dunkin' Run…campaign, commercial," says Affleck, who conceived, directed, and executed the ad. "It's a great deal — a large coffee, a donut for a buck. I mean, it's pretty cool."

As he continues, the two donut shop employees look confused, not recognizing the actor.

"So I thought it would be like authentic and meta — yes, I'm doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial?" he adds. "You know, I don't do commercials. I'm a real actor. This is an art form for me."

Dunkin'

While one employee acts like he still doesn't recognize Affleck, his co-worker tries to jog his memory. "You know, The Departed," she says.

Name dropping a Damon movie, she clearly mistook Affleck for his Good Will Hunting costar, who also happens to be a Massachusetts native.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Eddy Chen/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

Affleck then repeats back "The Departed" while feigning offense for the mix-up.

"Are you in The Departed?" the Dunkin' barista asks to confirm, to which Affleck shakes his head, "I'm Matt Damon."

After the barista says, "I love him," Affleck jokingly shakes his head in disapproval. "Nah, I mean some of his work," he cheekily says.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Dogma (1999). Moviestore/Shutterstock

"He's had a really consistent career," the Dunkin' worker adds, to which Affleck grimaces and groans.

Affleck, who handpicked the cast and crew for the ad, ends the spot by walking out of the store with a donut and his go-to coffee order (iced coffee, milk and two sugars, sometimes Splenda).

PEOPLE was on set when the commercial filmed in Boston in January, and spoke with the Oscar-winning star about the Dunkin' deal.

Dunkin' (2)

"The Dunkin' run is sort of a form of the expression that people would use to say like, 'Just going to get a cup of coffee. Go make a Dunkin' run,'" he said. "It's had various iterations and evolutions, and the...most consistent version of it is like, you know, 'going [for a] Dunkin' run.'"

Affleck told PEOPLE about grabbing Dunkin' with friends "after high school" while he was growing up in Massachusetts. "I just took that for granted. I mean, if you were going to get coffee, there was no other coffee place that you would go to," he said.

In February, Affleck starred in a Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial, which included a cameo from his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

In the ad, he played a Dunkin' employee serving unsuspecting attendees their beverages and treats in a hidden camera-like spot. At one point, while he was working the drive-thru, Lopez appeared and teased her husband. "What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she said.

The ads, which were developed by the production company Affleck created alongside Damon, Artists Equity, were a long time coming, said Affleck.

"I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'," he told PEOPLE with a laugh. "In Boston, it was such a big deal. I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."