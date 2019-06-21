Image zoom Mila Kolomeitseva. Bravo

First it was steak, then it was ham, and now, it looks like Below Deck Mediterranean‘s new chef can’t make pancakes.

In an exclusive preview of the series’ next episode, chef Mila Kolomeitseva struggles to make the charter guests pancakes from a box.

When the stewardesses come into the kitchen to check on breakfast, they see Kolomeitseva holding a box of Aunt Jemima pancake mix. “I used special pancake batter, okay?” she explains.

“So that you don’t tell me I can’t f—ing bake, I use this American, what everybody f—ing uses,” Kolomeitseva tells chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier.

Kolomeitseva, who trained at Le Cordon Bleu, has struggled throughout her first season on the yacht. In the first episode, she controversially licked a steak before microwaving it — shortly after she had food poisoning.

Now, the crew has had enough. “I’m serving absolute s— to guests,” Ferrier says of the pancakes.

“You’re now bringing Aunt Jemima into this?” Ferrier continues in a confessional. “Like, leave her out of it. If you’re a chef, and you can’t cook pancakes, you’re not a f—ing chef.”

