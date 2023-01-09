Bella Hadid Mixes Up Her New Signature Smoothie at Los Angeles Grocery Store Erewhon

Bella Hadid is mixing up something special.

The model and entrepreneur stopped by Erewhon Market in Santa Monica on Sunday to make her new signature smoothie. The Bella Hadid Kinsicle, which is available now at the Los Angeles based grocery chain through Jan. 25, is inspired by Hadid and her line of non-alcoholic alternative drinks, Kin Euphorics.

The market posted several TikToks from Hadid's visit, including one hosted by the model.

"Hi guys, we're here at Erewhon," the 26-year-old model said. "We're making our new creamsicle Bella Kin Smoothie!"

Hadid – who recently dyed her dark locks honey blonde – continued: "We're so excited. I'm obsessed with it. I'm going to have about five today."

The Kinsicle smoothie boasts is made with the High Rhode, a mixer from Hadid's Kin Euphorics line, along with dates, orange juice, vanilla extract, almond milk, mango, banana, turmeric, and more.

"freaking out ! our new @kineuphorics x @erewhonmarket smoothie !" Hadid wrote on Instagram when she announced the smoothie on Dec. 26.

"The ingredients in the Kinsicle boost immunity and restore essential nutrients while the magic of High Rhode invigorates your mind - giving you a fresh start to the new year. Find an @erewhonmarket near you to sip into bliss🍊… can't wait for you to try and tell me what you think!🍊🧊" Hadid wrote.

Erewhon is known for their celebrity-curated smoothies. Hailey Bieber's strawberry smoothie, which is still available, gained popularity on TikTok and Instagram with many creators — including Mindy Kaling — trying to remake it at home.

"The results were fire emoji," Kaling captioned her at-home attempt.