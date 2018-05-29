Bella Hadid Sent a Box of Pizza Through Airport Security Before Boarding a Private Jet

We’d like to have a few slices of Bella Hadid‘s carry on.

Before boarding a private jet to London following a weekend in Monte Carlo, the model sent two boxes of cheese and pepperoni pizza through the scanner at airport security. She took to her Instagram story to document her cheesy carry on’s journey through the airport, and posted a video of the two boxes on top of each other in a TSA bin, followed by a pink carry-on bag.

“I will forever remember the first time I had to send my pizza thru airport security,” Hadid captioned the video.

The 21-year-old Victoria’s Secret model also shared a photo of herself and a few of her friends sharing slices of cheese and pepperoni while on board the private jet. “Gotta keep my girls happy,” she wrote.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Hadid, who is traveling to London for the launch of her Dior Backstage collection, is not shy about sharing her guilty pleasures and food cravings on social media, including burgers, fried chicken and french fries.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the supermodel attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix festivities in Monte Carlo, Monaco, where she matched New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady in an all-white outfit and threw a few passes with him.

In the Harper’s Bazaar June/July cover story, Bella was interviewed by her sister Gigi Hadid, and shared how she’s outgrown her reputation as a party girl.

“That’s a thing of the past. I can’t wait to just sit on the couch this weekend!” Hadid told her sister. “Now that our careers have gotten to the heights that they have and our job is to be around people all day and go to parties, the last thing I want to do on a Saturday night is go out.”