Bella Hadid Asks to Take a Photo with Paris Fashion Week Caterers and Praises 'Amazing' Pastries

Bella Hadid is taking in all Paris Fashion Week has to offer, including the food!

A video of the model, 25, praising the event's caterers has gone viral on TikTok. The Paris-based catering company, Meet My Mama, shared the heartwarming clip, which has garnered over 1.6 million views on the platform.

The TikTok started with Hadid saying how delicious the food was. "It was so amazing — those pastries!" she said.

She wasn't just a fan of the confections, but also the chefs. "I want to take a photo with you guys," Hadid said as they cheered in the background.

As the two women posed next to Hadid, who wore an all denim two-piece, she continued to applaud their work. "Women, beautiful, smart, incredible," she said.

The video closes with someone off-screen asking if she liked the food. "I loved it!" Hadid responded.

The culinary company, which hires "mamas" from around the world, was certainly proud of the star's compliments. Overlaid in the video, they wrote, "POV: You are PFW's caterer👩‍🍳 and Bella Hadid asks you for a picture 😱."

Hadid wowed spectators last week during the Coperni fashion show.

The model, 25, appeared on the runway as three men surrounded her and spray-painted her with white paint in real-time.

As she stood still wearing a pair of underwear and heels, the men painted a white layer of latex over her body. In their efforts, they created a mid-length dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves, as she then left the runway.

The fashion show took place in the Salle des Textiles at the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris, where Manel Torres, PhD, inventor of the spray-on fabric, and the other specialists surrounded Hadid to make the vision come to life.

"We wanted to dedicate this moment to Dr. Torres, because we respect what he does so much," Arnaud Vaillant told Vogue. "We felt that it was absolutely necessary that he led the performance – to us, that makes the experience even more magical."