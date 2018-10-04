Check the raw meat in your freezer — it just might be subject to a recall for salmonella.

On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in a press release that JBS Tolleson, Inc. has recalled 6,500,966 pounds of raw beef over salmonella concerns.

Between Aug. 5 and Sept. 6, 57 people in 16 states reported getting sick. FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations determined that JBS Tolleson’s raw ground beef is likely to blame.

The Arizona company, which published lists of recalled products, packaged the potentially contaminated meat from July 26 to Sept. 7 and sent it to stores across the country. “EST. 267,” the USDA mark of inspection, is printed on the recalled products.

Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours, according to FSIS. While the illness can stretch four to seven days, most patients recover without needing medical treatment, but “individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider,” the release noted.

#Recall: JBS Tolleson, Inc. Recalls Raw Beef Products Due to Possible Salmonella Newport Contamination https://t.co/64IemgmpaG — USDA Food Safety (@USDAFoodSafety) October 4, 2018

FSIS said that people who have already purchased possibly bad meat should return or trash it.