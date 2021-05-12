Make Beats for Breakfast's Jeremy Fall and Miguel's Gratin Fundido Burrito: 'The U.N. of Burritos'

"Overall, it's a love letter to Los Angeles, the cultural melting pot where Miguel and I both grew up," restaurateur Jeremy Fall says of the burrito recipe, exclusively shared with PEOPLE

If you've never made a burrito that calls for tequila, well, you're in for a nice surprise.

On Wednesday, chef and restaurateur Jeremy Fall whipped up his latest tasty meal, the Gratin Fundido Burrito, alongside singer-songwriter-producer Miguel on the newest episode of their Beats for Breakfast series — and PEOPLE has the recipe exclusively.

Among the ingredients required for the burrito are raclette cheese, dry rib rub seasoning, vegan chorizo, Mexican lager and, of course, tequila.

"If I had to sum this burrito up, I would say it's the U.N. of burritos. It mixes in my French roots with the gratin dauphinois inspiration and raclette cheese. It also draws from some of my Tunisian background using a tortilla that's made of chickpeas," Fall, 30, tells PEOPLE of the burrito's flavor profile.

"Miguel's Mexican background and love for meatless options inspired the vegan chorizo. There's a hint of Americana with the rib rub, a hint of Asian flavor with the Sriracha," adds the Los Angeles native, whose mother owned restaurants and whose stepfather was a chef.

Says Fall: "Overall, it's a love letter to Los Angeles, the cultural melting pot where Miguel and I both grew up. It's what makes our city what it is and burritos are a staple of that California vibe."

Beats for Breakfast, which premiered in mid-April on Facebook Watch, sees Fall and Miguel, 35, serve up weekly food and beats while having conversations surrounding the menu item being prepared. Miguel created the first eight episodes and also executive-produced the series with Fall, who opened five restaurants or food popups by age 27.

New episodes of Beats for Breakfast drop Wednesdays on Miguel's Facebook page.

Gratin Fundido Burrito

1 cup vegan chorizo

2 Tbsp. dry rib rub seasoning (optional)

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

½ - 1 cup of your favorite añejo tequila (like Don Julio 1942)

¼ cup Mexican lager

½ cup milk

½ cup mozzarella

1 cup raclette cheese, divided

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 russet potato, thinly sliced

1 cup ranchero sauce

1 large chickpea flour tortilla

¼ cup pico de gallo

½ tsp. sriracha hot sauce

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Cook chorizo with dry rib rub seasoning, if using, in a non-stick skillet over medium, about 2 to 3 minutes. Strain out any excess oil.

2. In a separate saucepan, carefully flambé onion and garlic with enough tequila to cover a quarter of the pan; stir together until onions begin to soften. Add beer and allow to come to a boil. Whisk in milk, mozzarella, half of the raclette cheese and allow to fully melt. Transfer chorizo to the melted cheese mixture.

3. Place potatoes in an oiled cast iron pan or baking dish. Pour fundido mixture over potatoes and sprinkle with half the remaining cheese. Bake until the top begins to bubble and potato edges are golden brown, about 30 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, combine sriracha with pico de gallo in a small bowl. Heat tortillas on a nonstick griddle or large sauté pan until softened.

5. Portion out desired amount of gratin onto tortilla. Add sriracha salsa and roll burrito. Top with ranchero sauce and more raclette cheese. Cover to melt remaining cheese.

Serves: 1-2