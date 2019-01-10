FDA Warns That Certain Candies Might Be Contaminated with Hepatitis A

The FDA released a warning stating that Bauer’s Candies products could be contaminated with hepatitis A.

The warning, last updated on Dec. 6, advised consumers to throw away any Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas purchased after Nov. 14. Bauer’s Candies, based in Kentucky, is available at retail locations as well as QVC and their website.

Bauer’s Candies released a statement on their website regarding the FDA alert, explaining that a worker in their facility tested positive for hepatitis A. The company has since closed the facility and discarded all of the candy inside.

“Bauer’s Candies greatly values your business,” the statement began. “Our customers are and always will be our top priority. We would like to inform you that although we have required the Hepatitis A vaccination of all employees since October of this year, an employee who tested positive for the virus worked in our facility between the dates of November 16 – 23rd, 2018. Upon notification of his illness, Bauer’s voluntarily closed the facility, discarded all candy in house, sanitized per protocol, and began working with Federal and State agencies.”

In their statement, the FDA noted that the risk of contamination from the candies was “low,” adding that those infected with the virus may not have symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure.

“Although the risk of hepatitis A transmission from the candy is low, FDA recommends that consumers who ate candies purchased after November 14, 2018 and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is indicated,” the statement said.

The company repeated that there is minimal risk of contamination.

“An investigation by our local health department and the FDA found that the risk of contamination to the candy made during this time is extremely low,” read the statement on the Bauer’s Candies website. “These agencies have cleared us to continue operation. No candy products manufactured after November 25 are affected in any way.”

Bauer’s Candies did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.