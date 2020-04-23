Kansas Baskin-Robbins Location Hilariously Changes Sign to Read ‘No Relation to Carole Baskin’

Image zoom Junction City, Kansas Police Department

One Baskin-Robins location is making sure consumers know its famous name is of no relation to the infamous Carole Baskin.

On Sunday, the Baskin-Robbins in Junction City, Kansas, changed their sign to hilariously read "No Relation to Carole Baskin," after the popular Netflix documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, recently shed some light on the Big Cat Rescue owner's mysterious past.

Peggy Heldstab, owner of the Junction City location, told TMZ that she hasn't actually watched the docuseries herself, but that her son encouraged her to change the sign given the show's popularity.

Heldstab decided to take his advice and told the outlet that her sales doubled the day the new marquee went up — a helpful boost to business amid the coronavirus pandemic as the store is currently limited to take-out and delivery.

The sign has been a big hit with customers and those driving past the store. It has even gone viral on social media.

Baskin, one of America's big cat enthusiasts, quickly became a phenomenon after the documentary took a deeper look into her ex-husband Don Lewis' mysterious disappearance, as well as her history with show's titular character, Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage.

Maldonado-Passage believed that Baskin was behind Lewis's disappearance, and claimed that she fed him to her tigers.

Baskin has long denied the rumors, and on her organization’s website slammed Tiger King as “salacious and sensational,” saying it “has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997.”

She recently told the Tampa Bay Times she has received death threats since the show.

“I’ve had to turn my phone off,” she told the paper, referencing the calls she said she receives around the clock from strangers. “I can’t tell the real ones from the fake ones because they’re always out of state numbers anyway.”

The big cat lover and her current husband, Howard Baskin, also told the newspaper that when they first agreed to participate in the documentary, they believed the project would focus on the exploitation of tiger breeding.

“I just feel so angry that people have totally missed the point,” she told the newspaper, with her husband adding, “There’s almost no way to describe the intensity of the feeling of betrayal.”

Heldstab told TMZ that she has since started watching Tiger King, and that she would still serve Baskin if she walked into her shop.