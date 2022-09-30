Baskin-Robbins Drops Halloween-Inspired Flavor Infused with Spicy Ghost Pepper

The ice cream brand's flavor of the month is available in stores starting Oct. 1

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Published on September 30, 2022 02:36 PM
Photo: Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins' October flavor of the month is a spooky nod to Halloween.

On Tuesday, the ice cream chain announced Spicy 'n Spooky, a fun new flavor available in stores starting Oct. 1.

The frozen treat combines unexpected flavors of white chocolate ghost pepper with dark chocolate ice cream and spicy blood orange flakes. The kick of the pepper is offset by the chocolate base, which is Baskin-Robbins' darkest chocolate flavor ever, per the release.

"As ice cream experts with more than 1,400 flavors in our library, we continue to find ways to push boundaries and incorporate exciting new ingredients into our scoops like real Ghost Pepper and our darkest chocolate yet," Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research and Development for Baskin-Robbins, said. "We're excited to evoke the spookiness that comes with the season, using flavor elements we've never offered before in an ice cream, and we're looking forward to guests' reactions for those who are brave enough to try Spicy 'n Spooky."

Along with the spicy-sweet scoop, the ice cream chain is introducing an adorable dessert for the fall season. The Trixie the Ghost Cake is decorated to look like a smiling ghost complete with an orange bow decorated in cobwebs. The best part? You can choose what flavor the cake is made with be it Baskin-Robbins' Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cup ice cream.

Baskin-Robbins Drops Halloween-Inspired Flavor Infused with Spicy Ghost Pepper
Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins isn't the only frozen treat company that's added an unexpected new twist on classic sweet ice cream. Last year, Kraft partnered with New York City-based ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen to release a limited-edition pint of mac & cheese-flavored ice cream.

The bold flavor was made using actual powdered cheese from their macaroni boxes.

"We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with," Emily Violett, Sr. Associate Brand Manager for Kraft said in a release. "As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they'd be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us."

