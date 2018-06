Now that the Fixer Upper stars’ Silos Baking Co. bakery is up and running, the couple is turning their attention to their next project: a new breakfast and lunch restaurant in Waco, Texas. The menu, Joanna writes in a blog post, will feature Chip’s “famous ham sandwich,” as well as “the Farm eggs benedict, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and of course our homemade pies!” And, of course, the couple is taking great care with the overall look of the space: “We’ve spent a good amount of time finalizing the design of the new restaurant—from carefully choosing finishes, textures, and paint colors, to designing the tables, chairs, and light fixtures,” she writes. Chip and Joanna haven’t revealed an opening date for the restaurant yet but say that “we are setting our sights on opening at the end of this year. Fingers crossed, everyone.”