This $10 Dinosaur Taco Holder Will Be a Hit at Your Next Taco Night  

While you may not have thought Taco Tuesday could get any better, we just so happen to have stumbled upon a gadget meant to do just that.

Behold: the Barbuzzo TriceraTaco Taco Holder, which you can get on Amazon for less than $10 right now. Made from a food-safe plastic, the dino is dishwasher safe, which makes for easier after-dinner cleanup. While it isn’t microwavable, the stand is perfect for both prepping and holding your hard-shelled tacos sans mess.

With taco-themed merch ranging from cozy sleeping bags to patterned socks, it can be hard to sort through the hype online to find a truly game-changing gift for the taco lover in your life (and, yes, that includes yourself). But based on the hundreds of perfect reviews left by shoppers, the quirky dino holder is as functional as it is fun.

“I realize this is kind of a ridiculous item in theory. More like a gag than an actual useful item, right? Wrong-o! I got one as a present and I loved it so much I had to buy one for my husband because he was envious,” one shopper admitted. “First it’s well-made, sturdy plastic so it stays upright and doesn’t wobble. Second, it holds two regular sized crunchy tacos upright and ready to go. This way I can pre-make three tacos, one to eat and two for the dino to hold. The fillings in the dino tacos stay inside the tacos while the juices sink to the bottom where they can soften the fold so the taco shell doesn’t break in half after the first bite rather than leaking out all over your plate. Seriously, I love my Triceratacos.”

It turns out the taco holders have been filling a dinosaur-shaped void that a lot of people didn’t even know they had in their lives. Another reviewer went on to say, “Did I think our household needed a triceratops taco holder? Nope. Was I wrong? Yes. So very, very wrong. Pros: Adds a bit of whimsy to taco night; is not life-sized and therefore fits inside your average house. Cons: Only holds two delicious tacos.”

Fair enough. You can head to Amazon to snag this instant taco night upgrade that’s sure to be a hit among kids or any adult in need of a little encouragement to cook at home.

Buy It! Barbuzzo TriceraTaco Taco Holder, $10 (orig. $12.95); amazon.com