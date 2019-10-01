Barbecue-Flavored Vodka Now Exists and Bloody Marys May Never Be the Same

Image zoom 360 Vodka

Just in time for tailgating season, 360 Vodka has rolled out the latest addition to the growing list of wacky liquor flavors: Barbecue vodka.



Described as “spicy and sweet, tangy and true” on the brand’s website, KC Barbeque Vodka is inspired by Kansas City’s famous barbecue—and unfortunately is only available in the Kansas City metro area (for now.)

According to the company, the saucy new spirit was inspired by Henry Perry, the “Father of Kansas City BBQ” who, back in the early 1900s, would sell his smoked meats for twenty-five cents.

The bold creation just might appeal to die-hard carnivores, or anyone who’s been looking to change up their homemade Bloody Marys.

Image zoom 360 Vodka

RELATED VIDEO: The Ice Cube Hack That Will Change the Way You Brunch Forever

Its smoky flavor is also the first of its kind. “360 KC Barbeque gives us the opportunity to pay tribute to Kansas City with a flavor that no one has ever done before but that makes all the sense in the world to us,” said Patrick Fee, Vice President of Marketing for McCormick Distilling Co.

RELATED: Eggnog-Flavored Vodka Has Arrived to Make Your Holidays Gloriously Boozy

It’s not the first time 360 Vodka has come up with crafty flavors — they’ve also introduced us to products such as Double Chocolate and Buttered Popcorn in the past.