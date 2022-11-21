TikTok's Barbara 'Babs' Costello Has a Brilliant Hack for Taking Thanksgiving Leftovers to Go

The "granfluencer" says using a disposable muffin tin is just the thing for gifting leftovers after Thanksgiving this year

By
Published on November 21, 2022 03:08 PM
https://www.tiktok.com/@brunchwithbabs/video/7165593274248432939?_r=1&_t=8XXtGgFtGd4&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7165593274248432939. brunchwithbabs/Tiktok
Photo: brunchwithbabs/Tiktok

Barbara "Babs" Costello is dishing up a new tip just in time for Thanksgiving.

The 74-year-old social media "granfluencer" recently shared a life-changing hack for giving guests leftovers on the big day—disposable cupcake tins!

In a video on her "Brunch with Babs" TikTok channel, the kitchen guru demonstrated the tins alternate use.

"Set up a leftover station, and have your guests help themselves," she said. "Perfect serving size for leftovers—they get a little bit of everything."

But the most brilliant part of her advice? The tin can go right into the oven for leftovers the next day, she said.

Costello's tips are clearly resonating with those who love a good kitchen shortcut — or who hate loaning out their Tupperware. The video has 7.2 million views and counting.

The social media sensation's latest viral idea comes on the heels of other holiday home runs.

In a video pegged to Halloween that garnered almost 28 million views in October, Costello showed how best to carve a pumpkin, offering that you should start by cutting a hole in the bottom of the pumpkin, not the top. She also advised holding the gourd on your lap to help stabilize it while you're cutting. Then, she said, break out the hand mixer.

"Get all those strings cleaned up," she said as her mixer whirred, gathering the pumpkin's mushy seeds. "Your mixer did all the hard work of loosening all those strings."

And in September, a version of "Bootcamp Babs" offered a timeless tutorial for loading the dishwasher.

The mother of four and grandmother of eight has amassed more than 700 videos in the two years since she started her channel on TikTok with her daughter on a lark during the pandemic.

But in an interview on Nightline earlier this year, she shared that her notoriety has even surpassed her own expectations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've had so many followers say 'Babs, will you adopt me?," she recalled, "And I always say, 'Do you do dishes?'"

Related Articles
brunchwithbabs/Tiktok. https://www.tiktok.com/@brunchwithbabs/video/7156658839754902830?embed_source=70772374%2C70772380%2C120009725%2C120008483%3Bnull%3Bembed_name&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7156658839754902830&refer=embed&referer_url=people.com%2Fembed%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.tiktok.com%252F%2540brunchwithbabs%252Fvideo%252F7149238706808065326%26id%3Dmntl-sc-block_1-0-8-iframe%26options%3De30%253D%26docId%3D6746707&referer_video_id=7149238706808065326.
'Everyone's Grandmother' Barbara 'Babs' Costello Again Goes Viral on TikTok with Pumpkin Carving Hack
https://www.tiktok.com/@brunchwithbabs/video/7149238706808065326?ampis_from_webapp=v1&lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7149238706808065326
Have You Been Loading Your Dishwasher All Wrong? A TikTok Showing the 'Proper' Method Is Going Viral
Best Hostess Gifts of 2022
The 26 Best Hostess Gifts of 2022 That Will Get You Invited Back Next Year
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey
paul-rudd-sma-cover-tout
The Surprising Jobs Worked by the Sexiest Men Alive Before They Were Famous
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
tiktok-chefs
All of the TikTok Chefs and Food Stars You Should Be Following Right Now
Trader Joes grocery store entrance with sign
You Can Buy Your Entire Thanksgiving Day Meal at Trader Joe's — Here's Your Shopping List
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo 96 on June 11, 2019 in Florence, Italy
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's Relationship Timeline
Kim Kardashian candy board foodie gallery,
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Rugs USA x Lauren Liess Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Lauren Liess Drops Washable Rug Line with Rugs USA, Plus More New Home Products
Baskin-Robbins Turkey Cake
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022