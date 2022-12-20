Barbara 'Babs' Costello Shares Baking Tips to Keep Cookies 'Fresh Throughout the Christmas Season'

Barbara "Babs" Costello is here to help at-home bakers avoid any holiday baking blunders.

Last week, the 73-year-old food and lifestyle expert, who has garnered nearly 3 million followers on TikTok, gave some pointers on how to create the perfect holiday cookie during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"Do you know the five ways to get perfect Christmas cookies every time? Hi, it's Babs, and I'm on GMA," the "Brunch with Babs" blogger began in a video posted on the show's Twitter account on Sunday.

Delving right into the cookie tips, Costello first explained that you need "room temperature butter." If you forgot to take it out? No stress. "Just take a glass [and] fill it with really hot water. Pour the water out over your stick of butter. Wait five minutes, and you'll have room temperature butter," Babs said, as she placed an empty glass over a stick butter.

Her next tip was to weigh out flour and sugar. "Use a digital scale if you have one. And measure in grams," she added.

Costello also stressed that keeping the dough chilled before baking is integral for the right flavor and texture.

"After you scoop out your cookies, refrigerate for 30 minutes. It will make the flavors melt and controls spreadability," she said.

When it's time to cool off your cookies, Costello advised not to "use those tiny [baking] racks" and instead, "put your ironing board to good use."

She added: "Just take the cover off. Clean it with a white vinegar water spray. Wipe it down, and use this as a gigantic cooling rack."

When it's time to load the cookies into your cookie tins, Costello suggested lining them with paper towels, then placing wax paper in between each layer of cookies. "Only layer the same cookie dough in the tin. Don't mix those cookies," she advised. "And then finish off with wax paper and seal [the lid]."

"Those cookies are going to stay fresh throughout the Christmas season," she added with a smile.

The Chicago native has more than just cooking and baking tips to share. Back in October, she shared some dishwasher-loading tips that went viral.

When showing how to load tall, stemmed wine glasses on the top rack, which often results in the rack failing to close, Costello shocked viewers when she lowered the rack to allow the glasses to fit.

"For tall wine glasses, don't forget to drop your top shelf down before closing," she said in the video.

She also demonstrated the correct way to place mugs (nestled between the prongs, not teetering on top of them), large utensils (tucked between drinkware on the top rack) and plates (all facing in for maximum spray coverage), among other tips.