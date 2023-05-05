Barbara 'Babs' Costello Dishes on Fame at 74 and Her Most Popular Hack: 'People Were Blown Away'

The TikTok sensation tells PEOPLE about her unexpected rise to fame and how it feels to have her picture on a Pop-Tarts box

By
Published on May 5, 2023 12:01 PM
Babs
Photo: Jake Fleming for Pop-Tarts

Barbara "Babs" Costello did not plan to be the internet's grandma.

The 74-year-old influencer — who recently teamed up with Pop-Tarts for their new frosted banana bread flavor — has taken social media by a storm with her seemingly never-ending supply of lifestyle tips and tricks. Whether she's talking about stripping pillows or storing bacon grease, 5 million fans excitedly watch and try Costello's methods.

"I had no desire to be on social media whatsoever. I didn't even have a Facebook account," the "Brunch with Babs" blogger tells PEOPLE, explaining that her daughter Elizabeth persistently asked her to make a TikTok. "After I said 'no' 150 times I finally decided, 'You know what? One and done, I'll make her happy and then it'll be over.' And I had no idea it was going to lead to this."

The mother of four started sharing primarily recipe videos on TikTok in April 2020. Now, three years later, the grandmother of9 has garnered over 40 million likes on TikTok for her home and kitchen tips.

Some of her most popular videos demonstrate seemingly simple tasks, like her dishwasher-loading method that has amassed 9 million views. But the social media star recalls a Halloween tip as one of her "biggies."

brunchwithbabs/Tiktok. https://www.tiktok.com/@brunchwithbabs/video/7156658839754902830?embed_source=70772374%2C70772380%2C120009725%2C120008483%3Bnull%3Bembed_name&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7156658839754902830&refer=embed&referer_url=people.com%2Fembed%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.tiktok.com%252F%2540brunchwithbabs%252Fvideo%252F7149238706808065326%26id%3Dmntl-sc-block_1-0-8-iframe%26options%3De30%253D%26docId%3D6746707&referer_video_id=7149238706808065326.
brunchwithbabs/Tiktok

In a video from October called "The Do's and Don'ts of Pumpkin Carving," Costello cuts a hole in the bottom of the pumpkin, holds the gourd securely in her lap and sticks a hand mixer into the pumpkin to loosen up the seeds and strings inside.

"People were blown away. And you know what? It's all good stuff, it works," says Costello of the video which has 28 million views. "Who wants to scrape slimy string out of a pumpkin with your hands when you could loosen everything with a hand mixer?"

With hundreds of cooking and cleaning videos on Instagram, it seems like Costello never runs out of hacks. So where has the influencer learned her genius tips?

"I'm kind of old," she jokes. "So with age comes wisdom and experience. I was a preschool teacher for 25 years and working with children you have come across everything and anything. So I think just my history, my experience and because I'm a mom and a grandma, I just learned a lot along the way."

Babs
Jake Fleming for Pop-Tarts

The internet fame has brought her plenty of achievements outside of the virtual world, too, like her cookbook, Celebrate with Babs, released in April 2022. And her partnership with Pop-Tarts meant she sold limited-edition boxes with her picture on it.

Costello gushes with gratitude for the opportunities. "Never in a million years did I think I was ever going to be on a Pop-Tarts box!" she says.

But mostly, she's grateful for the support of her fans.

"There are so many comments where people tell me 'you remind me of my mom' or 'you remind me of my grandma,'" says Costello. "For whatever reason, I've struck a chord somewhere and it wasn't something you could ever plan. It happened organically."

Related Articles
Brownie Cookies Recipe; Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines' Brownie Cookies Are an 'Easy Win for Everyone' in Her Family — Get the Recipe!
King Charles Foodie
King Charles' Former Chefs Call Him a 'Foodie' and Reveal the Dish He, Diana, William and Harry Ate 'Often'
PRINGLES press conference and visit on the occasion of the start of production of the new recyclable paper packaging, designed and developed in Belgium. The brand's iconic tube is replaced by a recyclable paper tube, developed in Belgium. After the start of production in Belgium, it will be rolled out in many other countries on 03, 2023 in Mechelen, Belgium
Mom Sends Son, 3, to School with Pringles — Then Unenrolled Him After Being 'Snack-Shamed'
Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump's L.A. Restaurant Pump Is Closing Down 'After 10 Years of Beautiful Evenings'
Zooey Deschanel and Tartine's Jillian Ressler
Zooey Deschanel 'Debunks Some of the Worst Myths About Food' in Trailer for Her New Show 'What Am I Eating?'
TOP CHEF -- "Holiday Vacation" Episode 2005 -- Pictured: Victoire Gouloubi -- (Photo by: David Moir/Bravo)
Meet the 'Top Chef' Contestant Who Learned English Just 4 Months Before Filming Season 20 (Exclusive)
Hundreds of Pounds of Cooked Pasta Mysteriously Discovered in New Jersey Woods
Macaroni Mystery! Hundreds of Pounds of Cooked Pasta Discovered in N.J. Woods
Our Place Spring Sale Oprah
Our Place's Spring Sale Includes a New Version of the Pan Oprah Once Called a 'Kitchen Magician'
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri and His Sons Serve Over 500 Meals at the Special Olympics in Northern California
Ree Drummond Ladd Drummond
Ree Drummond Pleads with Her Kids 'Please Come Back' as She Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie Working on Her Ranch
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Teyana Taylor attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A to the Met Gala and Usher 'Tried to Stop Her'
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Wears a Gold Sequin Bikini for 'SI Swimsuit' : 'I Have Never Felt Better'
General Mills Recalls Four Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour
General Mills Recalls 4 All Purpose Flour Varieties Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Tim McGraw attends the Launch of Paramount+ UK at Outernet London on June 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); https://twitter.com/FaithHill/status/1653094225427275777. Faith Hill/Twitter
Tim McGraw Celebrates Birthday with His 'Favorite Meal' from Faith Hill: 'Dig In!'
Jock Zonfrillo attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
'MasterChef' 'Australia' Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dead at 46
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrebwwHvJeI/?hl=en Headline: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Flamethrowers and Marijuana — But No Megan Fox; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox Ordered This Norwegian Dessert for Machine Gun Kelly's Birthday