They might be known for projects like the Let’s Move! campaign and the Healthy Lunchtime Challenge—but on Halloween, First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama handed out a deliciously decadent gift to trick-or-treaters: Halloween sugar cookies.

On Monday, the White House grounds were transformed into A Storybook Journey, with different theme stations inspired by tales like Mother Goose, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, The Wizard of Oz, and Peter Rabbit. As acrobats and Joy of Motion dancers dressed in fiery orange costumes performed on pedestals, the foodie First couple welcomed about 4,000 people—including local Washington, D.C.-area students and children of military families—to the lawn of the White House’s South Portico.

Along with the cookie, visitors received classic candies such as White House Hershey’s Kisses, White House M&Ms, kettle corn, Bo and Sunny baseball cards, and a healthy snack likely close to the FLOTUS’s heart: fruit bars. Although, the President certainly made no secret of his choice, telling the children to ignore eating anything healthy tonight. “We hope, parents, that on this day at least, you don’t have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating,” he joked. “And in fact, the more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better. Because I think that you being up all night with a sugar rush is exactly what your parents are looking for.” For those looking for a healthy option, apple dunking contests were set up in the main floor of the White House.

The White House shared their stunningly simple Halloween cookie dough recipe, below. These cookies, which bake quickly and require just a few pantry staples, can be easily customized with your favorite frosting or glaze for any holiday.

The White House’s Halloween Cookie Recipe

Makes 18 to 22 cookies

1 lb. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 lbs. butter

1 tsp. salt

3 eggs

3 lbs. all purpose flour

1. Mix the butter and sugar till soft and well beaten. Then add eggs, vanilla, salt and half the flour. Beat on slow speed till mixed, then add the rest of the flour and mix until incorporated.

2. Push flat onto a cookie sheet and refrigerate overnight. Roll out to one quarter inch thick and cut out cookie shapes with cookie cutter.