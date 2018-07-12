Bethenny Frankel and Mark Cuban Guest Star on Bar Rescue to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico

Bar Rescue is doing their part to rebuild parts of Puerto Rico seven months after it was destroyed by Hurricane Maria. The Paramount Network show’s host Jon Tattler headed to the island to rescue El K’Rajo, a family-owned beach bar that was left in ruins after the storm.

“The hurricane was really hard for us,” the bar’s owner says in the above trailer for the special episode. “It destroyed our dreams.”

In the trailer, Tattler says that once he arrived on the island to rescue the bar, which essentially needed to be rebuilt with a new roof, repaired wiring and all new equipment due to salt water damage, he noticed other areas he could help fix, like the community center, baseball field and basketball court.

José Rodrigo Madera for Paramount Network

“Seven months after Maria and it still feels like a disaster area,” says the host over video footage of abandoned storefronts and beach destruction.

Hurricane Maria was regarded as the worst storm to ever hit the island of Puerto Rico when it whipped through the island at a Category 4, leaving nearly the entire population of the island (over 3 million American citizens) without power. Although the official death toll from the storm is 64, many news outlets including the New York Times have performed independent investigations into the deaths, and estimate it to be thousands higher than the official number due to secondary causes of death (i.e. sepsis, suicide, and diabetes.) from the hurricane.

Tattler called in reinforcements to help him restore the island community, including Mark Cuban, J.J. Barea, Bethenny Frankel, Luis Guzmán, chef José Enrique and Bernie Williams.

“We have to fix this,” Tattler tells the family who owns El K’Rajo. “We have to get your bar open, and we have to get the kids back here, and I’m going to do everything I can to try to help.”

The special episode of Bar Rescue: Operation Puerto Rico premieres Sunday July 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.