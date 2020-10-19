Banza Debuts Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas Made with a Chickpea Crust

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Move over, cauliflower.

Banza, the food brand behind chickpea pasta, chickpea rice, and chickpea mac and cheese, has expanded into a new category: pizza. The company announced four new products on Monday made with a chickpea-based pizza crust.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The gluten-free pies, which are available at Whole Foods, Target, Wegmans, Heinen's and on Amazon for $8.99, are sold as two plain crusts per package, or in three different pre-topped options: Four Cheese, Roasted Veggie, and Margherita.

PEOPLE got a first taste of the products and the Roasted Veggie was our favorite of the ready-to-eat pies, but each one delivered as a solid weeknight meal if you keep one thing in mind: it's not meant to be real pizza. It's frozen pizza, so don't go trying to compare it to a New York-style slice and you'll enjoy it a whole lot more.

We found that the crust holds up very nicely to a variety of toppings. We topped the plain crusts with sauce, handfuls of chopped veggies and melty cheese, and even the center of the pie kept its crunchy texture, unlike most cauliflower-crust pizzas.

Image zoom Image zoom Image zoom

Like all Banza products, it's healthier than the traditional option too. Each pie packs more protein and fiber and less net carbs and sodium than your average frozen pizza.