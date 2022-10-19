Restaurateur Keith McNally said he is "feeling strange" following the events of the past two days, when he banned and then unbanned James Corden from his NYC restaurant Balthazar due to what he called "abusive" behavior to his staff.

On Tuesday, McNally, 71, addressed the controversy again when he posted a photo of himself with his daughter, Alice, and her best friend, Margot Paisner, at Balthazar.

"Feeling strange about the James Corden thing," McNally wrote in the caption. "On the one hand, he was definitely abusive to my staff, on the other hand, I feel really sorry for him right now."

He continued, writing "like most cowards I want it both ways," before concluding "F— it, I'm going to get drunk."

His post came after McNally publicly banned the comedian from his restaurant via social media on Monday. In his lengthy caption, he slammed the late-night show host, 44, for Corden's alleged conduct in his restaurant, saying he wouldn't be allowing Corden back into his establishment.

Following McNally's initial post, which detailed the alleged abuse his staff had endured while waiting on Corden, McNally said that Corden had called him and apologized.

"James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," McNally wrote alongside a photo of Corden on Instagram. "Having f---ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances."

He then joked that Corden would be allowed back at his restaurant under one condition: "If James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I'll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar."

Continued McNally: "No, of course not. But....anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn't deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar."

He ended by addressing Corden directly, writing, "So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven. Xx."

Corden's alleged apology came hours after McNally said the late night host was "86'd" from Balthazar.

"James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," he wrote earlier Monday. "And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

McNally added, "I don't often 86 a customer, [but] today I 86'd Corden. It did not make me laugh."

He went on to describe what he called the "funny man's treatment of my staff," detailing two separate incidents.

The first account, McNally said, happened in June, when Corden was seated at table 61 and found a hair in his food.

"Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants," McNally wrote.

He alleged that once Corden finished eating his main course, the "TV personality showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: 'Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.' "

In another incident that allegedly occurred earlier this month, McNally accused Corden of complaining about his wife's food.

McNally alleged, "That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!' "

He said the server was "very apologetic and brought G. over to the table. He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.' M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift.' "

McNally previously told Page Six that he was "reluctant" to publicize Corden's alleged actions but "did so out of loyalty to restaurant servers everywhere."

He added, "Their jobs are hard enough already. They shouldn't have to take this kind of abuse from anyone, especially the rich and famous."