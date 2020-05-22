Baking Without the Basics: 3 Easy Dessert Recipes You Can Make Without Flour or Yeast

Can't find any flour or yeast in the supermarket? Don't let that diminish your baking dreams.

For the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now, we share three different five-ingredient desserts that can satisfy a sweet tooth without them. All of the ingredients are pantry staples, they're just used in innovative ways. (Have you ever turned cookie crumbs into a mug cake? You're about it.)

Peanut Butter Sprinkle Cookies

Easy and adaptable, this recipe will work with any nut butter you have in the pantry

Preheat oven to 350°. Beat 1 cup packed light brown sugar, 1 cup creamy peanut butter and 1 egg in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on medium speed until smooth. Fold in ½ cup chocolate chunks and ¼ cup rainbow sprinkles. Scrape down the sides of bowl, and chill dough in freezer for 15 minutes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Divide dough evenly into 12 balls using a cookie scoop, and place on baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Chill dough on baking sheets in the freezer for 15 minutes. Bake in preheated oven until cookies are golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes. Cool cookies on baking sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks; let cool completely, about 20 minutes.

Makes: 12

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Chocolate-Hazelnut Brownies

A sprinkle of flaky salt takes the rich, fudgy treats over the top

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease an 8-in.-square pan with cooking spray, and line with parchment paper. Microwave ⅔ cup chocolate-hazelnut spread (like Nutella) in a small bowl on high about 45 seconds. Combine warm chocolate and 1¼ cup granulated sugar in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment on medium until combined. Add 3 eggs, 1 at a time. Add ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder, and mix until incorporated, 1 minute. Spread batter into pan. Dollop 4 teaspoons chocolate-hazelnut spread evenly on top, and swirl into batter with a wooden pick. Sprinkle evenly with ¼ teaspoon flaky sea salt. Bake until set and wooden pick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs, 17 to 20 minutes. Cool completely in pan, about 1 hour, before slicing.

Serves: 9

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Strawberry Shortcake in a Mug

Crushed cookies act as the flour in this mini dessert, which is quickly ‘baked’ in the microwave

Roughly chop 8 to 10 vanilla-sandwich cookies (like Vienna Fingers). Fill a 12-oz. microwave-safe mug overflowing with chopped cookie pieces. Pour ⅓ cup whole milk over cookies, and stir, crushing with a fork, until softened and mushy. Stir in ½ teaspoon baking soda and 1 chopped fresh strawberry. Microwave mug cake on high until bubbling and the sides begin to pull away, about 2 minutes. Carefully remove hot mug from the microwave, and let cool 5 minutes. Sprinkle shortcake with more chopped strawberries, and top with a dollop of whipped cream, if desired. Serve shortcake warm with a spoon.

Makes: 1

Active time: 5 minutes