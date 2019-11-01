The Sweetest Solutions for Leftover Halloween Candy

NUTTY CHOCOLATE CANDY DROPS
Maintain your sugar high (while squeezing in some nutrients), thanks to Dorie Greenspan. The pastry chef mixes M&M’s with cornflakes, coconut, nuts and dried fruit for a bite-sized treat. Get the recipe HERE.
PEANUT BUTTER AND CEREAL POPS
When even turning on the oven sounds like a chore, Dylan’s Candy Bar founder Dylan Lauren has just the cure with her no-bake recipe made up of crisp rice cereal and peanut butter candies. Get the recipe HERE.
CANDY CORN CORN BREAD
Dominique Ansel knows a thing or two about combining two foods to make something delicious (he invented the cronut, afterall). He takes the one candy that can be a hit or miss for many and adds it to a moist corn bread. Get the recipe HERE.
BLONDIES
When you simply can’t bear to eat your Halloween treats on their own anymore, chop them up and throw them into a pan of blondie batter, as shown here.
BROWNIE TRIFLE
What makes chocolate candies taste even better? Mixing them in between layers of brownies, whipped cream and chocolate mousse.
PEANUT BUTTTER COOKIES
Add a twist to your next batch of homemade cookies with this finger-licking good tip: Mix in peanut butter candy bits for an extra crunch and even more buttery flavor.
CHOCOLATE COCONUT CRESCENT ROLLS
Because breakfast can be a time for candy too — sneak your extra Almond Joys into crescent rolls and voila! The day’s most important meal is served.
CARAMEL APPLE PIE
Leftover apples from the orchard and leftover candy? We’ve got just the answer with this Snickers-packed pie.
CHOCOLATE POPCORN
Combine buttered popcorn with chopped chocolate bars and you’ve got a delicous movie night meal.
CANDY BARK
Get rid of the rest of your kid’s trick-or-treat collection by combining different candy bars with melted chocolate for a delicious bark. It’s sure to be a hit at home and in the office with your coworkers.