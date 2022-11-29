'Baking It' Season 2: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Get Musical in the Peacock Show's New Opening

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler are bringing some sweet music — and lots of laughs — to the holiday season next month with the second season premiere of Peacock's hit food competition series Baking It

PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at the show's new opening credits, which finds the two Saturday Night Live vets and Emmy winners performing a hilarious tune about the beloved show.

"We got cakes full of goo, and beastly desserts / Old recipes we found in grandma's purse," they sing, making sure to get mentions in of the show's streaming network while rhyming "mix it, make it, whisk it, make it."

It's the first time the Rudolph and Poehler have ever hosted a series together, with Poehler replacing Andy Samberg, who hosted alongside Rudolph in season 1.

Courtesy of Peacock

Of course, Poehler has experience at the judges table, scoring three Emmy nominations for her work as a co-host on Making It, Baking It's sister series that challenges contestants to make crafts rather than baked goods.

For season 2 of Baking It, Poehler will bring some of that Making It energy with her. Aside from the baked goods they'll have to make, this year's participants will face tasks "filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes, and more," according to a release.

Contestants for season 2 are Allen Speigner, Matthew Bardoner, Keith Holland, Corey Holland, Reema Patel, Ravi Patel, Sharon "Sevn" Strickland, Shemara "Kandyy" Pittman, Madison "Maddie" Howton, April Howton, Sydney Brasuell, Jenna Brasuell, Yuki Burton, Omonivie "Omo" Agboghidi, Agnes Tamburello Molina, and George Molina.

They'll compete in pairs, as challengers did last season. Once again, on the line for the winner is the chance to win some serious money — a $50,000 prize — plus the adoration of the toughest critics ever to sit on the panel of a reality TV food competition: four, judgmental, real-life baking grandmothers named Anne "Grandma" Leonhard, Norma "Bubbe" Zager, Sherri "Gigi" Williams, and Harriet "Nana" Robin.

Baking It, Season 1. Jordin Althaus/Peacock

"This season's coziest cooking competition is Baking It: Season 2," Poehler and Rudolph — who are also producers on the series — previously said in a statement, echoing the infamous Stefan bit from SNL's Weekend Update. "This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, Family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we'll be hosting this season together!"

The five-episode series will stream weekly on Peacock beginning Dec. 12.

A special holiday episode of Baking It will air that same day (at 10 p.m. ET) on NBC in which Poehler and Rudolph "invite their famous friends" like Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell to 'cele-bake' the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities."