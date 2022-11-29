'Baking It' Season 2: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Get Musical in the Peacock Show's New Opening

PEOPLE has the First Look at the new theme to Season 2 of Baking It, which begins streaming on Peacock Monday, Dec. 12

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 11:10 AM

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler are bringing some sweet music — and lots of laughs — to the holiday season next month with the second season premiere of Peacock's hit food competition series Baking It

PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at the show's new opening credits, which finds the two Saturday Night Live vets and Emmy winners performing a hilarious tune about the beloved show.

"We got cakes full of goo, and beastly desserts / Old recipes we found in grandma's purse," they sing, making sure to get mentions in of the show's streaming network while rhyming "mix it, make it, whisk it, make it."

It's the first time the Rudolph and Poehler have ever hosted a series together, with Poehler replacing Andy Samberg, who hosted alongside Rudolph in season 1.

Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, Baking It
Courtesy of Peacock

Of course, Poehler has experience at the judges table, scoring three Emmy nominations for her work as a co-host on Making It, Baking It's sister series that challenges contestants to make crafts rather than baked goods.

For season 2 of Baking It, Poehler will bring some of that Making It energy with her. Aside from the baked goods they'll have to make, this year's participants will face tasks "filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes, and more," according to a release.

Contestants for season 2 are Allen Speigner, Matthew Bardoner, Keith Holland, Corey Holland, Reema Patel, Ravi Patel, Sharon "Sevn" Strickland, Shemara "Kandyy" Pittman, Madison "Maddie" Howton, April Howton, Sydney Brasuell, Jenna Brasuell, Yuki Burton, Omonivie "Omo" Agboghidi, Agnes Tamburello Molina, and George Molina.

They'll compete in pairs, as challengers did last season. Once again, on the line for the winner is the chance to win some serious money — a $50,000 prize — plus the adoration of the toughest critics ever to sit on the panel of a reality TV food competition: four, judgmental, real-life baking grandmothers named Anne "Grandma" Leonhard, Norma "Bubbe" Zager, Sherri "Gigi" Williams, and Harriet "Nana" Robin.

Baking It
Baking It, Season 1. Jordin Althaus/Peacock

"This season's coziest cooking competition is Baking It: Season 2," Poehler and Rudolph — who are also producers on the series — previously said in a statement, echoing the infamous Stefan bit from SNL's Weekend Update. "This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, Family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we'll be hosting this season together!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The five-episode series will stream weekly on Peacock beginning Dec. 12.

A special holiday episode of Baking It will air that same day (at 10 p.m. ET) on NBC in which Poehler and Rudolph "invite their famous friends" like Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell to 'cele-bake' the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities."

Related Articles
Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell and More to Join Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph on ‘Baking It’ Holiday Special. Credit: Courtesy of Peacock
Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell and More to Join Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph on 'Baking It' Holiday Special
Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, Baking It
Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, 'Baking It'
Baking It
Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg Had a Host of Laughs Filming 'Baking It' : 'We Live in Goof Town'
BAKING IT
Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg Crack Jokes as Contestants Crack Eggs in First 'Baking It' Trailer
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Will Chirag The Great British Baking Show
Chigs Is 'Flattered' He's Your 'Great British Baking Show' Crush But Won't Say Yet If He's Single
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
The Great British Bake Off
'The Great British Baking Show' Season 10 Kicks Off with 'Astounding Cakes' — Watch the Trailer
masked singer
'The Masked Singer:' Who's Been Revealed So Far?
Drew Barrymore, Ziwe, Julia Fox
Ziwe Wages 'Diversity War' and Grills Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox and More in New Season 2 Trailer
Firefly Lane. (L to R) Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 205 of Firefly Lane. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022
'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Trailer Shows Tully and Kate Vowing to 'Always Be There for Each Other'
Queer Eye Season 5
Creative Arts Emmys 2020: Full List of Winners
SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) BEN BARNES as THE DARKLING / GENERAL KIRIGAN and JESSIE MEI LI as ALINA STARKOV
'Shadow and Bone' : The Sun Summoner Owns Her Power in Teaser for Season 2
D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler Says 'Inside Out 2' Explores 'Madness' of Teenager Brain in Puberty: 'We're Going There'
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Square Off in 'Disenchanted' First Look as Release Date Is Revealed