Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, 'Baking It'

Season 2 of Baking It begins streaming on Peacock Monday, Dec. 12.

Published on October 25, 2022
Photo: Courtesy of Peacock

Baking It is adding a new ingredient for season 2.

Peacock's hit food competition series is returning to the airwaves this December with a whole new batch of bakers and a whole new co-host — Amy Poehler!

The comedian joins pal and returning judge Maya Rudolph, who is back again for another season. It's the first time the Emmy winners have ever hosted a series together. They'll also be producers on the series.

Their former Saturday Night Live costar Andy Samberg, who hosted alongside Rudolph in season 1, won't be returning.

Of course, Poehler has experience at the judges table, scoring three Emmy nominations for her work as a co-host on Making It, Baking It's sister series that challenges contestants to make crafts rather than baked goods.

For season 2 of Baking It, Poehler will bring some of that Making It energy with her. Aside from the baked goods they'll have to make, this year's participants will face tasks "filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes, and more," according to a release.

Baking It
Baking It, Season 1. Jordin Althaus/Peacock

Once again, on the line for the winner is the chance to win some serious money (season 1 offered a $50,000 prize) plus the adoration of the toughest critics ever to sit on the panel of a reality TV food competition: four, judgmental, real-life baking grandmothers. Because who needs Michelin stars when you have decades of home baking experience under your belts?

"This season's coziest cooking competition is Baking It: Season 2," Poehler and Rudolph said in a statement, echoing the infamous Stefan bit from SNL's Weekend Update. "This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, Family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we'll be hosting this season together!"

RELATED: Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg Had a Host of Laughs Filming Baking It: "We Live in Goof Town"

Baking It begins streaming on Peacock Monday, Dec. 12.

A special holiday episode of Baking It will air that same day (at 10 p.m. ET) on NBC in which Poehler and Rudolph "invite their famous friends to 'cele-bake' the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities." No word on who the celebrity participants will be.

