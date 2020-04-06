Image zoom Courtesy of Lady Bird Houston; Courtesy of A Simple Cake

When Amanda Nguyen of Butter& bakery started selling quarantine cakes to help save her business during the coronavirus outbreak, the San Francisco community showed up to support her in a big way. Now she is paying it forward.

Nguyen made her small-serving cakes with a PSA on top (like “don’t touch your face” and “wash your hands”) available on March 15. Since then, she’s had her busiest day in history, brought on more staffers who were previously struggling to find work, and has been able to put money away in case of emergency. Because “quarantine cakes” were such a success for Butter&, Nguyen has influenced other bakeries to adopt the idea.

Each day, the bakery shares examples on their Instagram story of treats they inspired — and they also started a list of other small businesses that are still operating and in need of help during this challenging time. The list has over 130 bakeries around the world.

“These places have helped us celebrate our most important milestones in life,” Nguyen wrote on an Instagram post announcing the list, “so let’s show up for them and get them through this critical point in their lives.”

After seeing Butter&’s post, one catering company, Avocado & Company in San Francisco, transitioned their business to start selling similar cakes. They utilized some of Nguyen’s PSAs and also introduced some of their own, like “you can’t spell quarantine with U-R-A-Q-T,” which has become “particularly popular with couples who are unable to see each other at the moment,” owner Janay McCullough tells PEOPLE.

Some other U.S. cake shops who took note include A Simple Cake in New York City, which has mini cakes starting at just $25; Lady Bird Houston, which is selling “quarantine cookies” in English and Spanish; and Aloria Cakes & Gourmet Sweets in Astoria, New York making cakes and cupcakes with “tip toppers” likes “don’t be a hoarder.”

Quarantine cakes have gone global, too. ZZ Sweet Studio in the Netherlands, and the Flourette Cake and The Bad Baker, both in Sydney, Australia, have all gotten creative with their creations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am really happy that this initiative is spreading through the whole world and helps both small businesses and people who are stuck at home,” says Kristina Zalesskaya of ZZ Sweet Studio.

Check out the full list here to see if there’s a participating bakery near you.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.