Bakerella's Six Magic Words: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
What’s better than a batch of warm chocolate chip cookies right out of the oven? How about a 1-inch-thick skillet cookie filled with jumbo milk chocolate chips and peanut butter?
Angie Dudley, a.k.a Bakerella, is the author of the New York Times best-selling book Cake Pops and creator of Bakerella.com. Visit PEOPLE.com on Fridays for her sweet spin on celebrity recipes and more.
That sounds about right. And it’s perfect size to share… if you want to.
￼￼Mix all the ingredients in one bowl. I used miniature Hershey’s Kisses (they come unwrapped), but any sort of jumbo chocolate chip or chunk will do. Feel free to swap in semi-sweet or dark chocolate morsels as well.
￼￼There it is, ready to bake. You should probably save a little dough on the side to snack on while this beauty is in the oven!
Once baked, top warm cookie with vanilla ice cream and dive right in with a spoon and friends.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
⅔ cup sugar
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
10 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
⅔ cup peanut butter
1 egg plus 1 egg yolk
2 tsp. vanilla
1¾ cup all purpose flour
¾ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. coarse salt
1½ cup milk chocolate chips
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a large bowl, stir both sugars together using a wire whisk. Add melted butter, whisking until combined.
3. Add peanut butter and continuing whisking until completely combined. Whisk in whole egg, yolk and vanilla until combined.
4. Using a spoon, stir in flour, baking soda and salt until mixed together. Stir in chocolate chips.
5. Press dough evenly into a 10-inch cast iron skillet and bake until edges are browned and top is golden, about 30-35 minutes. Cool sightly and enjoy warm with ice cream.
