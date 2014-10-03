Image zoom

Angie Dudley, a.k.a Bakerella is the author of the New York Times Best Selling book, Cake Pops and creator of Bakerella.com. Visit PEOPLE.com on Fridays for her dish on desserts.

These cupcakes almost look like they are topped with frozen yogurt — which I wouldn’t turn down by the way. However, these chocolate cupcakes are frosted with a hazelnut buttercream instead.

The cupcake batter is pretty quick to mix together, and it even has a little coffee added for extra flavor. The best part? You can mix it up all in one bowl.

Be warned that this is a very liquid-y batter. So, when you are ready to fill the liners, pour the batter into a large measuring cup with a spout first, and fill the liners about ⅔ full. It will make it easier and less messy.

After the cupcakes are baked and cooled, pipe the frosting on top with a decorating tip. Start in the center and swirl around the cupcake and then up to form a pretty peak.

Enjoy with a tall glass of milk.

Chocolate Cupcakes with Hazelnut Frosting

Makes 12 cupcakes

Cupcakes

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa

¾ cup sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. baking powder

1 egg, plus 1 yolk

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 tsp. vanilla

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup strong coffee, hot

Frosting

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup hazelnut spread

4 cups powdered sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

1-2 tsp. heavy cream or milk

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line cupcake tin with 12 baking cups.

2. In a large bowl, mix dry ingredients together with a wire whisk. In the same bowl, add egg, yolk, oil, vanilla and buttermilk. Mix on medium until combined. Turn the mixer to low and slowly add hot coffee. The batter will be very liquid. 3. Transfer batter to a spouted measuring cup and fill cupcake liners about 2/3 full.

4. Bake for 15 minutes or until done. Remove and cool before decorating.

5. To make the frosting: Beat butter and hazelnut spread together until combined. Slowly add powdered sugar and continue mixing until combined. Add vanilla and cream, mixing until smooth.

6. To decorate, fill a decorator bag fitted a decorating tip with frosting and pipe swirls on top of cupcakes.

