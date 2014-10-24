Bakerella's Tasty & Tiny Bite-Size Cinnamon Rolls
Angie Dudley, a.k.a Bakerella is the author of the New York Times best-selling book Cake Pops and creator of Bakerella.com. Visit PEOPLE.com on Fridays for her dish on desserts.
I love making mini treats. There’s just something about being bite-size that makes eating sweets even more of a treat for me. That or I just like saying super cute more than I should. Take a look at these Cinna-mini Cookie Bites, and you can see what I mean.
They are tee-niny at about 3/4 inch tall and 1 1/4 inch wide. The perfect size to pop in your mouth. Okay, it might take two bites if you’re polite.
You can assemble them like regular cinnamon rolls just on a much smaller scale.
Roll the cookie dough flat. Layer on butter, cinnamon and brown sugar and spread evenly. Then just cut the cylinder into 3/4 inch sections.
The dough can get all pressed together when you slice, but no worries, just separate the spirals with your fingers to define the swirls.
See… super cute. There, I said it again.
When the cookies cool you can drizzle or dunk the tops with a vanilla icing.
Cinna-Mini Cookie Bites
Makes 36 cookies
Cookies
2½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. salt
10 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
6 oz cream cheese, softened
¼ cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 egg yolk
1 tsp. vanilla
Filling
3 tbsp. butter, melted
3 tbsp. brown sugar
3 tsp. cinnamon
Icing
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tbsp. butter, melted
2 tbsp. milk
1. Sift flour, cinnamon and salt together in a medium bowl and set aside.
2. Using a mixer, beat butter and cream cheese together until smooth. Add both sugars and mix until light and fluffy. Add egg yolk and vanilla and continue to mix until combined.
3. Slowly add flour mixture until combined.
4. Lightly dust hands with flour and divide dough into three sections. Flatten dough into discs, cover with plastic wrap and chill the dough for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.
5. Roll out disc into a rectangular shape on a floured work surface. Trim dough to about 11 inches long by 5 inches wide for equally-sized cookies. (You can reuse and reroll the scraps)
6. Brush melted butter on top the dough. Sprinkle cinnamon and brown sugar and then spread evenly on the entire surface. Starting on side farthest from you, roll the dough towards you to form a cylinder. Cut cylinder into 3/4 – 1-inch equal sections and place on cookie sheet. Repeat with other dough discs and bake cookies for about 10-12 minutes in a 350 degree oven.
7. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Then drizzle or dunk the tops in vanilla icing.
8. To make the icing, sift powdered sugar into a medium bowl. Add melted butter, vanilla and milk. Stir together briskly until the icing is smooth and fluid. For a thicker icing, just add more powdered sugar. Alternatively, add a little more milk to thin it out. If dunking the tops, you may want the icing to be thinner to help define the swirls in the cookie.
