1. Sift flour, cinnamon and salt together in a medium bowl and set aside.

2. Using a mixer, beat butter and cream cheese together until smooth. Add both sugars and mix until light and fluffy. Add egg yolk and vanilla and continue to mix until combined.

3. Slowly add flour mixture until combined.

4. Lightly dust hands with flour and divide dough into three sections. Flatten dough into discs, cover with plastic wrap and chill the dough for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

5. Roll out disc into a rectangular shape on a floured work surface. Trim dough to about 11 inches long by 5 inches wide for equally-sized cookies. (You can reuse and reroll the scraps)

6. Brush melted butter on top the dough. Sprinkle cinnamon and brown sugar and then spread evenly on the entire surface. Starting on side farthest from you, roll the dough towards you to form a cylinder. Cut cylinder into 3/4 – 1-inch equal sections and place on cookie sheet. Repeat with other dough discs and bake cookies for about 10-12 minutes in a 350 degree oven.

7. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Then drizzle or dunk the tops in vanilla icing.

8. To make the icing, sift powdered sugar into a medium bowl. Add melted butter, vanilla and milk. Stir together briskly until the icing is smooth and fluid. For a thicker icing, just add more powdered sugar. Alternatively, add a little more milk to thin it out. If dunking the tops, you may want the icing to be thinner to help define the swirls in the cookie.