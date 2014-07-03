Image zoom

Angie Dudley, a.k.a Bakerella is the author of the New York Times Best Selling book, Cake Pops and creator of Bakerella.com. Visit PEOPLE.com on Fridays for her sweet spin on celebrity recipes and more.

I love a good hot chocolate during cold winter months, but sometimes I get a craving for cocoa in the summer, too. Warm drinks when it’s so hot outside never really feels right to me, though. That’s why these cocoa cupcakes are such a fun and unexpected little summertime treat. You get the comfort of cocoa packaged in a sweet little cake. And the marshmallow bits pull it all together to make you feel all cozy inside. Almost as cozy as this Flavored Hot Chocolate by the amazing Jacques Torres would make you feel on a cold winter night.

These cupcakes are really easy to whip up. You can mix all the ingredients in one bowl.

For the buttercream frosting, I added warm milk and a bit of hot chocolate mix in for fun.

And it came out perfectly creamy and cocoa colored.

Oh… and delicious, too!

Cocoa Cupcakes

Chocolate Cupcakes

1 3/4 cup all purpose flour

3/4 cup cocoa

1 1/2 cup sugar

1 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup hot water

Cocoa Frosting

1/3 cup hot chocolate mix

1/4 cup milk

3 sticks butter, softened

4 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Marshmallow Bits

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line cupcake tray with baking cups.

2. Mix flour, cocoa, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in the bowl of your stand mixer until all of the dry ingredients are combined.

3. Add eggs one at a time, mixing in between. Add milk, oil and vanilla and mix until combined.

4. Turn mixer on low and slowly add hot water until incorporated. The batter will be very liquid.

5. For ease of pouring, transfer batter to a large measuring cup and pour batter into baking cups about 2/3 full.

6. Bake for about 16-18 minutes or until done. Remove and let cool.

7. For the frosting, heat milk and hot chocolate mix together for about 20 seconds. (Don’t let it boil over.) Stir and set aside to cool some.

8. Beat butter until creamy and smooth. Then add powdered sugar one cup at a time, mixing completely between each addition. Add vanilla.

9. With the mixer on low, slowly add the liquid hot chocolate mixture and mix until completely combined. Then beat for about 3 minutes. (Note: You can adjust the thickness of the frosting by adding more powdered sugar or less of the hot chocolate mixture.

10. Sprinkle cupcake tops with marshmallow bits and more hot chocolate mixture.

Enjoy!

