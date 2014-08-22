Bakerella's Divine Chocolate Chip Cookie Truffles

Image zoom

Angie Dudley, a.k.a Bakerella is the author of the New York Times Best Selling book, Cake Pops and creator of Bakerella.com. Visit PEOPLE.com on Fridays for her dish on desserts.



Turn your favorite chocolate chip cookies into these easy-to-make truffles with a few simple ingredients. Cookies, cream cheese and chocolate.

Just crumble cookies in a food processor and mix the crumbs with a small amount of cream cheese. Then roll the mixture into bite-size balls and dip in melted chocolate. Super easy!

I used this cookie recipe from my website, but feel free to use your favorite or even store-bought cookies to make these treats even easier.

After the truffles are dipped, top them off with a few extra cookie crumbs and chocolate morsels to decorate.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Truffles

Makes 15 truffles

2 cups crumbled chocolate chip cookies (10-12 cookies)

2 oz cream cheese, softened

12 oz chocolate candy wafers

chocolate chips, optional

1. Combine cookie crumbs and softened cream cheese in a large bowl. Use the back of a metal spoon to help incorporate the crumbs and cream cheese.

2. Roll mixture into 1¼ inch balls and chill in the refrigerator until firm.

3. Melt chocolate candy coating int the microwave on low for 30 seconds at a time, stirring in between until melted and smooth.

4. Place each cookie ball in melted candy coating cover completely. Lift the ball out of the with a spoon and gently tap off the excess coating. Let cookie truffle slide off the spoon onto a wax paper covered baking sheet.

5. Immediately top with a few cookie crumbs and chocolate morsels if desired. Keep refrigerated.

