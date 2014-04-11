I love making easy treats to snack on during holidays, and this one is about as easy as it comes.

Angie Dudley, a.k.a Bakerella, is the author of the New York Times best-selling book Cake Pops and creator of Bakerella.com. Visit PEOPLE.com on Fridays for her sweet spin on celebrity recipes and more.

I love making easy treats to snack on during holidays, and this one is about as easy as it comes. It uses [premium title=”Karina Smirnoff’s Chocolate Bark” url=”https://www.people.com/people/premium/celebfood/recipe/0,,20712444,00.html”] as inspiration.

With dried cranberries and almonds, Karina’s recipe is a healthier take on dessert — of course. Have you seen her abs on Dancing with the Stars? Seriously. She is chiseled.

In contrast, the bark I made has white chocolate, pastel M&Ms and other sugary Easter sweets. I guess I’ll just have to break out into a cha-cha to burn off the extra calories.

To get started, spread melted dark chocolate morsels in a prepared pan.

Then swirl in melted white chocolate for contrast.

Have your add-ons ready to go and sprinkle them evenly on top of the chocolate. About two cups total is a good amount to work with.

The great thing about chocolate bark is you can customize it to suit your taste using your favorite candies, fruit and nuts. And feel free to change up the color scheme of your add-ons for other holidays and occasions.

Since spring is in the air, I couldn’t resist using fun candies in pastels. I think it makes breaking and biting into the bark more fun. Easter bunnies agree.

Enjoy!

Bunny Bark

20 oz. dark chocolate morsels

4-6 oz. white chocolate morsels

½ cup M&M’s

½ cup pastel candy corn

½ cup salted peanuts

¼ cup pastel-coated sunflower seeds

¼ cup marshmallow bits or mini marshmallows

1. Line a 9- x 13-inch baking sheet with wax paper and set aside. (Note: If you want thinner bark, use a 12- x 15-inch baking sheet.)

2. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat dark chocolate morsels in the microwave on a low setting for 1 minute. Remove and stir. Continue heating in 30 second intervals, stirring in between until melted and smooth. Repeat with white chocolate morsels.

3. Pour chocolate mixture into prepared pan. Spread evenly. Pour white chocolate top, then drag a knife through the chocolate to create swirls.

4. Sprinkle add-ons on top and gently press into chocolate. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before cutting bark into pieces.