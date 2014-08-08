Image zoom

Angie Dudley, a.k.a Bakerella, is the author of the New York Times best-selling book Cake Pops and creator of Bakerella.com. Visit PEOPLE.com on Fridays for her sweet spin on celebrity recipes and more.



Mmmmm. Milkshakes.

It’s time to break out the blender for this cold banana beverage kissed with caramel sauce and topped with a bit of bourbon. After all, there’s nothing like a boozy treat to cool off on a warm summer day!

I love how easy milkshakes are to make. Just blend ice cream, a little milk and some of your favorite mix ins to create customized creamy treats in no time.

Don’t forget to drizzle the inside of your glasses with caramel first for a delicious presentation, and for those last tasty spoonfuls of caramel at the bottom.

Top your milkshakes with whipped cream and a banana slice on each. Yellow straws nod to the banana flavor and to summer. Hope you enjoy!

Banana Caramel Bourbon Milkshakes

Makes 2

1 pint vanilla ice cream

2 small bananas, sliced

¼ cup whole milk

1 heaping tbsp. caramel sauce

1-2 tbsp. bourbon (optional)

Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. vanilla

1. Place ice cream, banana slices, milk, caramel sauce and bourbon in a blender. Blend until smooth.

2. Drizzle caramel sauce on inside of each glass. Pour in milkshake and top with whipped cream (see below). Garnish with a banana slice.

3. To make whipped cream, first chill metal mixing bowl and whisk in freezer for several minutes. Remove from freezer and combine heavy cream, sugar and vanilla in bowl. Beat on high using the whisk attachment until soft to medium peaks form.