Baker Makes an 'Emo Elmo' Cake After Misreading a Customer's Request

One home baker made a hilarious mistake on a cake order.

TikTok creator, Brianna Romera (@BrinniCakes) shared a video recalling a time when a kid's birthday cake order had gone wrong — instead of an Elmo cake, she misread a customer's text and made an "emo" cake instead.

"My worst nightmare happened," she started out the TikTok clip, which saw her decorating a different cake. "Last week, a woman DMed me and asked if I could make her an emo cake, and I was thinking, 'Yes, of course. I love emo and I love goth.'"

An hour before Romera had to deliver the cake, she checked in with the client to see if she wanted a number candle. "Yes, the cake is for my granddaughter, and she's turning four," Romera recounted to the customer saying.

"I thought that was a little bit weird because I don't know an emo four year old," she added.

Brianna Romero

At first, the cake decorator shrugged it off and said "maybe she just likes Wednesday," but she followed her gut and decided to clarify the party's theme with the client. Sure enough, she found out it was Sesame Street.

"So, my heart sinks a little bit because this is not making sense to me," Romera said before checking her texts to see the original order. "When I scroll back, I misread emo and it said an Elmo cake."

An hour before the cake delivery, she said she "begged" grocery store employees to give her an Elmo decoration to place on the cake, which she ended up using to somewhat capture the real theme.

"When I went to deliver, I told her something across me and it's going to be free today," she concluded the video.

In a follow up clip, Romera posted a recap of the silly mishap, which included a picture of the cake with black frosting and the Elmo topper.

She also recreated the cake after her story went viral, except this time she made it a true "emo Elmo" cake and piped the beloved character with black side bangs on top.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the comments section, Romera shared the customers' reaction, which was all in good fun.

"Thankfully she tried to pay still but I told her everything that happened and we just laughed it off. It was just for a small family party anyway," she said.