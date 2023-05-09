Baker Makes an 'Emo Elmo' Cake After Misreading a Customer's Request

Brianna Romera's viral video has garnered over 1 million likes on TikTok since it was posted in March

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 01:43 PM
Brianna Romero, Emo Elmo Cake
Photo: Brianna Romero

One home baker made a hilarious mistake on a cake order.

TikTok creator, Brianna Romera (@BrinniCakes) shared a video recalling a time when a kid's birthday cake order had gone wrong — instead of an Elmo cake, she misread a customer's text and made an "emo" cake instead.

"My worst nightmare happened," she started out the TikTok clip, which saw her decorating a different cake. "Last week, a woman DMed me and asked if I could make her an emo cake, and I was thinking, 'Yes, of course. I love emo and I love goth.'"

An hour before Romera had to deliver the cake, she checked in with the client to see if she wanted a number candle. "Yes, the cake is for my granddaughter, and she's turning four," Romera recounted to the customer saying.

"I thought that was a little bit weird because I don't know an emo four year old," she added.

Brianna Romero, Emo Elmo Cake
Brianna Romero

At first, the cake decorator shrugged it off and said "maybe she just likes Wednesday," but she followed her gut and decided to clarify the party's theme with the client. Sure enough, she found out it was Sesame Street.

"So, my heart sinks a little bit because this is not making sense to me," Romera said before checking her texts to see the original order. "When I scroll back, I misread emo and it said an Elmo cake."

An hour before the cake delivery, she said she "begged" grocery store employees to give her an Elmo decoration to place on the cake, which she ended up using to somewhat capture the real theme.

"When I went to deliver, I told her something across me and it's going to be free today," she concluded the video.

In a follow up clip, Romera posted a recap of the silly mishap, which included a picture of the cake with black frosting and the Elmo topper.

She also recreated the cake after her story went viral, except this time she made it a true "emo Elmo" cake and piped the beloved character with black side bangs on top.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the comments section, Romera shared the customers' reaction, which was all in good fun.

"Thankfully she tried to pay still but I told her everything that happened and we just laughed it off. It was just for a small family party anyway," she said.

Related Articles
KFC is Showing Its Appreciation for Moms with Free Chicken Nuggets
KFC Is Giving Out Their New Chicken Nuggets for Free on Mother's Day — Plus More Food Deals for Mom
prue lieth, alison hammond
Prue Leith Says Alison Hammond Will Be 'More Sensible' on 'Great British Bake Off' After Matt Lucas' Exit
Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill Tout
This Best-Selling Portable Grill That’s Great for 'Camping' and ‘Beach Trips’ Is on Sale for Only $21 Right Now
Morgann Book, tiktok girl
Teen TikTok Star, Who Was Raised in a Dairy Queen, Reveals Her Favorite DQ Hacks (Exclusive)
Starbucks Drops 2 New Summer Drinks Including White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks Drops 2 New Summer Drinks Including a Twist on the Java Chip Frappuccino
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
brad pitt
Brad Pitt Launches His New Gin 'The Gardener' (Exclusive)
White Castle Wedding - White Castle, Scottsdale, Arizona, 5/5/2023
Couple Marries at White Castle After Bride Says the Restaurant Helped Her Survive as a Homeless Kid
Hundreds of Pounds of Cooked Pasta Mysteriously Discovered in New Jersey Woods
Mystery of Hundreds of Pounds of Pasta Found in New Jersey Woods Solved by Neighbors
Babs
Barbara 'Babs' Costello Dishes on Fame at 74 and Her Most Popular Hack: 'People Were Blown Away'
Brownie Cookies Recipe; Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines' Brownie Cookies Are an 'Easy Win for Everyone' in Her Family — Get the Recipe!
King Charles Foodie
King Charles' Former Chefs Call Him a 'Foodie' and Reveal the Dish He, Diana, William and Harry Ate 'Often'
PRINGLES press conference and visit on the occasion of the start of production of the new recyclable paper packaging, designed and developed in Belgium. The brand's iconic tube is replaced by a recyclable paper tube, developed in Belgium. After the start of production in Belgium, it will be rolled out in many other countries on 03, 2023 in Mechelen, Belgium
Mom Sends Son, 3, to School with Pringles — Then Unenrolled Him After Being 'Snack-Shamed'
Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump's L.A. Restaurant Pump Is Closing Down 'After 10 Years of Beautiful Evenings'
Zooey Deschanel and Stephanie Tantillo
Zooey Deschanel 'Debunks Some of the Worst Myths About Food' in Trailer for Her New Show 'What Am I Eating?'
TOP CHEF -- "Holiday Vacation" Episode 2005 -- Pictured: Victoire Gouloubi -- (Photo by: David Moir/Bravo)
Meet the 'Top Chef' Contestant Who Learned English Just 4 Months Before Filming Season 20 (Exclusive)