Baked by Melissa Is Delivering Free Cupcakes to Those Who Can't Have Birthday Parties During Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the country, millions of people are social distancing, canceling large gatherings, and staying home to slow the rate of infection, in accordance with guidelines received from government and health officials. As a result, many of those whose birthdays fall during this unprecedented period of time are unable to celebrate with friends or family members, making for a potentially very lonely celebration in isolation.

Fear not, for Baked by Melissa is here to save the day.

The famous mini cupcake brand is aiming to keep spirits high and spread celebratory cheer during quarantine and social distancing by sending free cupcakes to those celebrating birthdays solo.

Starting Monday, March 23, customers can go online and order a free 25-pack of Baked by Melissa cupcakes for themselves or their friends with the promo code BDAYSURPRISE20. The mini treats will come with a complimentary party supplies kit, and they will be shipped straight to your day from anywhere in the U.S., while supplies last.

“We are proud of our customers for doing their duty for the health of this country and staying home during this time,” said Melissa Ben-Ishay, founder of Baked by Melissa. “And we want to make sure we’re right there with them to celebrate their special day.”

The free 25-pack birthday cupcakes offer will be available for the first 100 customers who enter the code on the Baked by Melissa website. Each one comes with free nationwide shipping, and customers can also rest assured that the cupcakes are packaged safely and follow all the COVID-19 health guidelines.

Those who aren’t able to redeem the deal in time can choose to purchase alternative birthday products at discounted rates. These items will also come with a party supplies kit, and they include The Sweet Birthday Bundle for $37, The Party Starter Bundle for $60, The Super Sweet Birthday Bundle for $70, and The Ultimate Birthday Party 100-pack Bundle for $120 (the last one comes with two free birthday kits).

Since social distancing efforts have started, many Americans are turning for comfort where they can and finding new ways to stay entertained or channel their stress. Many celebrities, in particular, are staying busy and posting their activities online.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hosted a live coronavirus concert from inside their home, while professional chefs like Antoni Porowski have uploaded tutorial videos to instruct beginner home cooks. Others, like the pop-singer Pink, are dealing with their coronavirus-related stress by making homemade ravioli.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.