The spirit combines the fruity flavors of the tropical cocktail for a creamy, ready-to-drink treat.

Bailey's Has a New Limited-Edition Piña Colada Liqueur and We're Ready for Summer

Summer is quickly approaching, and Bailey's just came out with a new liqueur that you'll want to sip while relaxing at the beach (or pretend that you are, at least.)

Bailey's Colada is the latest seasonal flavor from the brand. Inspired by the tropical pina colada drink, this summery spirit blends the their signature Irish Cream with sweet pineapple and creamy coconut flavors.

The limited-edition drink was recently announced on the company's social media accounts along with a piña colada tutorial. "Spring Fridays are the new Summer Fridays. Chill out and sip on beach vibes," they said on Instagram.

Junk Food Instagram @CandyHunting posted the new flavor shortly after it was announced to gauge followers thoughts — and there were mixed reviews.

One user who has already tried it said, "I actually really like it. Good in the rocks. Tastes like a piña colada," while another commenter had a mixed review. "You can't really taste the pineapple, more or less it tastes like creme since coconut isn't that strong of a flavor either," they said.

Coming in at 17% ABV per bottle, the drink can be served over ice, mixed into a cocktail, or poured over ice cream, according to the site. Bailey's Colada is now currently available wherever liquor is sold in the U.S., but only for the season.

For another twist on piña coladas at home, try out our easy, 4-ingredient sorbet recipe below. It comes together in literally a minute!

Piña Colada Sorbet

Serves 4

4 cups frozen pineapple chunks (not thawed)

¾ cup coconut milk

¼ cup sugar

2 tbsp. rum or orange juice