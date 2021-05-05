Wisconsin Lawsuit Claims Bagel Bites Aren’t Made With ‘Real’ Cheese

A new lawsuit coming from the cheese-famous state claims the pizza snacks aren’t made with real cheese or tomato sauce

A new lawsuit alleges that Bagel Bites aren't exactly what they claim to be.

Kaitlyn Huber, a Wisconsin resident, filed the suit in federal court on April 25, claiming Kraft Heinz is deceiving customers by including the "real" dairy seal on its products, according to Food & Wine.

The lawsuit argues the frozen snacks aren't actually made with real cheese or real tomato sauce.

"The name, 'Mini Bagels with Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Sauce,' is deceptive because mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, as these terms are understood by consumers and regulations, are not present in the Product or are present in an amount less than expected," the lawsuit reads.

Bagel Bites Credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty

Kraft Heinz has since denied the allegations and released a statement on the matter.

"Bagel Bites, the perfect bite-sized pizza snack, are made with delicious, high-quality ingredients that our fans know and love," A Kraft Heinz spokesperson told Today. "We proudly stand by the food we make, and are focused on bringing great products to market. The lawsuit lacks any merit, and we will strongly defend our brand."

Documents from the suit allege the "cheese blend" includes modified food starch, which could be misleading to those who expect 100% mozzarella cheese. It also notes that cornstarch and methylcellulose are added to the tomato sauce in order to "reduce the amount of tomatoes used by thirty-five percent."

Huber is seeking class-action status for any Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Ohio resident who purchased Bagel Bites "during the applicable statutes of limitations." According to Today, Spencer Sheehan, Huber's lawyer, hopes the lawsuit will result in Kraft Heinz correcting its packaging moving forward.