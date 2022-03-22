Bad Vegan's Sarma Melngailis Has 'a Little Bit of a Regret' That She Didn't Date Alec Baldwin

The restaurant at the center of Netflix's new documentary Bad Vegan was visited by plenty of celebrities before it closed, but there was one star who played a bigger part in the history of Pure Food and Wine.

Alec Baldwin visited the restaurant numerous times, according to the film, and even met his wife Hilaria Baldwin there.

In the first episode of the series, owner Sarma Melngailis reveals she first shared a connection with the actor while he was single, but she was not. "I met Alec Baldwin at the restaurant. We talked a lot on the phone and via email. Sometimes when you meet somebody and you feel like you already knew them, it sorta felt like that with him," says Melngailis in the doc.

An old tweet from Alec in 2011 is shown during the episode. "@OneLuckyDuck @sharma ... when in NY, folks, go to Pure Food and Wine on Irving Place. Even if just to stare @sharma," it read.

Vanity Fair journalist Allen Salkin reveals that Alec spoke to Melngailis about wanting someone important in his life but in response, Melngailis advised him to adopt a dog. Alec wasn't interested in an animal so Melngailis ended up adopting her beloved dog Leon instead.

Melngailis later split from her boyfriend at the time but by then she had missed her chance with Alec.

"Around the time I got Leon, I had split with my boyfriend at the time. It was the first time in my life that I felt heartbroken — I never felt that way before. So I was just sort of feeling sad and insecure and I'm getting older and sort of a little bit of, I don't know if I should say this, but a little bit of regret that I never, I had never gone any farther with Alec because I was in a relationship and then it was like a few months later that we split up anyway."

Melngailis always thought Alec was too old for her, she says, but then of course Alec ended up with Hilaria, who is 25 years his junior.

"Because of Sharma, Alec did meet his wife, it is just that his wife wasn't actually Sharma," Salkin adds in the episode.

The docuseries chronicles the true story of the former vegan restauranteur who stole thousands of dollars from her staff at Pure Food and Wine, allegedly ate cheese, and was promised the immortality of her dog.

Bad Vegan Credit: Netflix

The New York City spot opened in 2005 and was visited by big name celebrities from former president Bill Clinton, supermodel Gisele Caroline Bündchen and NFL star Tom Brady among others. But the restaurant — deemed the first upscale vegan experience — spiraled as quickly as it rose to success.

Charged with accounts of grand larceny and fraud, Melngailis didn't do it alone. In fact, it was her involvement with Anthony Strangis (her now ex husband) that stirred up a recipe for disaster.