Bad Bunny Shares One of His Favorite Dishes from His Miami Restaurant: Lobster Fried Rice

Everything you need to know about Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman's Miami steakhouse is in the name: Gekkō, which means "moonlight" in Japanese.

Every element in the space — sleek jewel-toned booths, plush velvet drapery and moody gold lighting — enhances the sexy nighttime vibe, including the menu.

Customers can choose from decadent options like olive-fed filet mignon, chilled oysters with watermelon granita, wagyu dumplings and lobster fried rice (below and in this week's issue of PEOPLE), which is one of the Grammy-winning musician's favorites.

Gekkō. Michael Stavaridis

The Puerto Rican star says he chose Miami to house his eatery since "the culture reminds me of home."

Jennifer Causey

Lobster Fried Rice

½ cup vegetable oil

6 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 cup fresh snow peas

½ cup shelled frozen edamame, thawed

1 large (5-oz.) carrot, finely chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

4 cups cold cooked white long-grain rice

3 Tbsp. light soy sauce

2 Tbsp. XO sauce or hoisin sauce

6 oz. cooked lobster (from 3 [4-oz.] uncooked lobster tails), chopped

½ cup fresh bean sprouts

½ cup thinly sliced scallions

Chile oil or chile crisp

1. Heat oil in a small skillet over medium. Carefully add garlic, spreading slices into an even layer. Reduce heat to medium low, and cook, stirring constantly, until garlic is golden brown and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove skillet from heat, and transfer garlic to a paper-towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon. Carefully pour garlic oil into a heatproof container.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon garlic oil in a large skillet or wok over medium high. Add snow peas, edamame and carrot; cook, stirring constantly, until vegetables are warm but still have a bite, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer vegetables to a plate.

3. Add 1 tablespoon garlic oil to skillet. Add beaten eggs; cook, stirring constantly, until eggs are scrambled, about 1 minute. Transfer eggs to a separate bowl.

4. Add 2 tablespoons garlic oil to skillet. Add cold rice; using a wooden spoon to separate grains, cook until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Add cooked eggs and vegetables to skillet; stir to combine. Add soy sauce and XO sauce, stirring to coat; cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Add lobster and bean sprouts; stir until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes.

5. Transfer fried rice to a large platter. Sprinkle with crispy garlic slices and scallions. Serve immediately with chile oil or chile crisp.

Serves: 4

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes