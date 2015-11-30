This New Bacon-Scented Underwear Is Proof That We Can Have It All

Finally, there’s an undergarment that’s as bacon-oriented as you are.

Food company J&D’s Foods is poised to take over the lingerie industry with their new product: Bacon Underwear, which claims to be the world’s first underwear designed to look and smell like bacon (as opposed to most of our clothes, which smell like pork as a product of our lifestyle choices.)

“Marrying the ultimate in comfort and cured meat, J&D’s Bacon Scented Underwear represents the gold standard of meat-scented luxury undergarments,” reads a statement from the company. “Each pair is hand crafted in the USA to offer the support of briefs, the freedom of boxers and the smell of breakfast cooking in your pants. You really can have it all.”

The item comes in both women’s and men’s styles at $19.99 and claims it will “continue to smell like bacon for up to 6 months or even a year.”

But be warned: bacon underwear is not for everyone.