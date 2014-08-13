Image zoom

For lack of a better name, let’s call it the Pork Chop-per!



Hormel has introduced the world’s first diesel motorcycle that runs entirely on bacon grease.

Scott Schraufnagel who works for BBDO Minneapolis, the advertising agency that came up with the idea for the bike, told KAALtv.com that the motorcycle, “runs on B-100 bio-diesel so what that means is it has no hazardous waste materials.”

But you can’t go to the gas station and filler up just yet. Specialized companies, like Bio-Blend Fuels in Wisconsin, convert grease into bio-diesel. “It’s almost a one-to-one ratio in terms of one pound of material to about a gallon of pig fuel,” said Schraufnagel.

A $3.50 gallon of pig petrol will take you about 75 to 100 miles — and every one of them will smell like sweet Sunday bacon, KAALtv.com reports.

The swine-cycle could make its way to a theater near you. It’s the star of a documentary called “Driven by Bacon,” which tracks one bacon-lover’s travels across the country via bacon bike. Last stop: the International Bacon Film Festival in San Diego at the end of August, of course.

